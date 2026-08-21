Fans Lash Out as Texans QB Squanders Strong Start vs Raiders

It was as good a start from C.J. Stroud as the Houston Texans could have hoped for, while Davis Mills came in and handled his opportunities as expected, too. However, staked to a multi-score lead, Texans QB3 Brett Rypien failed to deliver in his debut for the team.

Rypien finished the night having completed 60% of his passes.

However, he tallied 44 yards, 0 touchdowns, 1 interception, and 2 fumbles. He lost 1, but might have lost both were it not for James Neal. His interception effectively ended the game.

Brett Rypien Fails to Deliver in Texans Debut

The night began innocuously enough for Rypien, whose journeyman status sparked a flurry of mixed reactions when the Texans subbed him into the game against the Raiders, staked to a multi-score lead.

The mood quickly turned, though, with one fan posting, “Nah, cut Brett Rypien” after a play.

Rypien’s completion percentage belied the back-breaking nature of his mistakes, as did Neal recovering one of the two fumbles that the veteran quarterback had on the day.

“Brett Rypien and Aidan O’Connell two of the worst we’ve ever seen,” another fan posted, underscoring how the quality of play at the game’s most important position tailed off late in the exhibition contest.

“Brett Rypien, it’s time bro,” said yet another fan.

One user said, “I’ve seen a lot of bad QB play in my life but I think Brett Rypien comfortably takes the cake as the most dogshit football player I’ve watched in my life [laughing face emojis].”

“Brett rypien pls get this dude off the team man two drives in a row two fumbles cmon,” one frustrated Texans fan posted, not knowing that Rypien had the game-ending interception still to come on the night.

“I know it’s preseason and it’s third string but Brett Rypien can’t be on the team,” said another.

Rypien’s performance undercut what was an encouraging night from Stroud, Mills, and several of the Texans’ rookie draft class members.

Texans in Precarious Spot at QB

If Rypien’s Texans debut was any indication, the Texans are two hits away from being in serious trouble this season.

That is despite having one of the best rosters in the NFL.

Stroud’s stature in the league is shaky at best following how last season ended. Mills was the Texans’ starter for two seasons before they selected the former No. 2 overall pick in 2023. The Texans lost would-be QB3 Graham Mertz to a torn ACL in the preseason opener.

Rypien’s experience with Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley was supposed to help smooth his transition, and perhaps it still will. Both sides surely hope so.

It was undoubtedly a rough debut with the Texans for the former undrafted free agent.

In addition to the Texans, Rypien has now at least spent time with nine NFL organizations, some for multiple stints. The 30-year-old nephew of NFL legend Mark Rypien, the Texans QB is 2-2 as a starter with 950 passing yards, 4 TDs, and 9 INTs in his career.

The Texans signed Rypien just five days before his debut, which is critical context when assessing his performance.