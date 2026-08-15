Texans Shake Up QB Room With Former Broncos Fill-In Starter

The Houston Texans have tweaked their quarterback room with Brett Rypien.

Houston is dealing with a season-ending injury to third-string QB and 2025 sixth-round draft pick Graham Mertz, who tor his ACL during the Texans’ preseason-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday.

Rypien brings several years of NFL experience to the Texans, including ties to the current coaching staff, but his role is also quite clear.

Texans Add Brett Rypien to Training Camp Roster

“#Texans signing quarterback Brett Rypien after losing quarterback Graham Mertz for season with torn ACL, per sources,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 15.

Wilson posted in a follow-up post, “Rypien, 30, has played for multiple NFL teams, including the Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals last season,” and that “Rypien has previous stints with the Chicago Bears, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos.

He is also a second-generation NFL QB. That being said, there are not questions that Rypien is in Houston to be the Texans’ QB3, with C.J. Stroud entrenched as the starter; as much as he can be without a long-term contract in place. Moreover, Davis Mills is at QB2.

Rypien is also not very accomplished despite being in his eighth NFL season.

“A former Boise State standout and the nephew of former NFL quarterback Mark Rypien, Rypien has completed 58.3 percent of his career passes for 950 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has a 2-2 record as a starter,” Wilson posted in the follow-up. “At Boise State, he passed for 13,581 yards and 90 touchdowns.

Wilson noted that this is the second torn ACL Mertz has suffered in as many years. He tore his right ACL on Thursday and his left one during his final collegiate season at Florida.

The Texans had several quarterbacks in for workouts this offseason, but Rypien gets the nod.