Texans Positioned to Add ‘Dangerous’ $82 Million All-Pro Behind Nico Collins

The Houston Texans still have questions to answer about their wide receiver room, which could lead them to a veteran option like Deebo Samuel.

Houston is not short on depth. However, much of that depth is largely unproven. And after they experienced the risks of taking what was largely the same group through last season, Samuel could make sense for the Texans.

Whether Samuel does or not could be another story entirely.

Texans Could Use Deebo Samuel

The Texans ranked 18th offensively and 13th in scoring in 2025, with the passing game coming in 14th. While much of the talk has revolved around quarterback C.J. Stroud’s shortcomings, particularly in the playoffs, the Texans could also have used someone like Samuel.

Injuries to Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Christian Kirk, and tight end Dalton Schultz hindered Stroud in different and impactful ways last season.

Samuel stepped up in a similar situation with the Washington Commanders in 2025.

“Injuries to lead wide receiver Terry McLaurin pushed Samuel into the No. 1 receiver role for Washington in 2025,” USA Today’s Jack McKessy wrote on June 27. “Despite more injuries limiting top Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels to seven games, Samuel finished the 2025 season leading the team with 72 catches, 727 yards and five touchdowns. He turned 30 in January and still could be a No. 2 wide receiver for many teams in the league in 2026.”

In addition to Collins and the expected return of Dell, the Texans are banking on progress from second-year draft picks Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, with Xavier Hutchinson, Justin Watson, and rookie Lewis Bond around as depth.

The Texans’ investment in Higgins and Noel in particular suggests they expect both to contribute significantly.

Still, the Texans could turn to Samuel as an insurance policy who can contribute more.

Deebo Samuel ‘Dangerous’ With Football in His Hands

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper ranked Samuel the 62nd-best free agent available this offseason, and 10th among the class of wide receivers. Popper projected a one-year, $12.5 million contract for the former 36th overall pick of the 2019 draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

“Samuel is a dangerous ball carrier and yards-after-the-catch player who can provide a lift on shallow crossers, screens, jet sweeps and handoffs,” Popper wrote in February.

“Savvy against zone coverage, with a sense for finding vacated holes in the middle of the field. He is not a consistent separator against tight coverage. He is not as explosive as he once was, and he is coming off his worst scrimmage yards output since 2020. Samuel is limited as a true receiver, but he can be productive in the right offense with the right play caller.”

Samuel has 7,951 all-purpose yards in his career, including 1,214 yards as a kick returner.

Texans Can Make Move and Remain Flexible

Spotrac projected Samuel’s market value at $15.8 million annually, suggesting a two-year, $32 million deal as an example of what he could command. Samuel is coming off a one-year, $17.5 million contract with the Commanders, and he has earned $82.4 million in his career.

Per Over The Cap, the Texans are more than $27 million below the limit.

That gives the Texans plenty of wiggle room even if they were to pursue and ultimately add Samuel, a one-time Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro, to the roster.