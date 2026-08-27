Texans Get Good News on Injured Veteran Offensive Lineman

The Houston Texans can take some solace in the fact that they did not lose veteran 2026 offseason free-agent signing Braden Smith for the season. They did not avoid an injury entirely.

“#Texans veteran offensive tackle Braden Smith foot injury, a plantar fascia issue, only expected to keep him out for next couple weeks, per league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 27. “Big picture: avoided long-term injury in joint practice vs. #Panthers and will be back.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport corroborated the report with one of his own.

“Good news for the Texans with Braden Smith,” Sleeper’s Jacob Barzilla posted on X on August 28. “His injury shouldn’t keep him out long and Houston will likely need him at some point.”

The Texans signed Smith to a two-year $20 million contract in free agency this offseason, and the idea was that he would step into their starting right tackle spot. That has not happened, while his injury has presented yet another setback to their plan.

Texans Get News on Braden Smith Injury

ESPN’s Adam Schefter framed it as a potential absence of a “few weeks” for Smith, but that is still better than some of the alternatives.

This update provides some clarity on Smith’s status, but there remains uncertainty about the Texans’ offensive line. The Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander believes the Texans can slow-play this.

“I wouldn’t expect the Texans to have to rush Braden Smith back either. I’d argue Trent Brown has been consistent at RT,” Alexander posted on X in reaction to the news on Smith. “And the Texans like how Blake Fisher has progressed this preseason, giving them a swing tackle they could trust.”

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson echoed those sentiments:

“#Texans, to be without Braden Smith for next couple weeks due to plantar fascia foot injuy, per league sources, have Trent Brown, a massive former Pro Bowl selection as starting right tackle and are pleased with development of third-year tackle Blake Fisher, who has 15 career starts.”

This story will be updated.