Texans Suffer Injury Behind Will Anderson Jr. and to $20M Free Agent Pickup

The Houston Texans are dealing with multiple new injury concerns, specifically regarding defensive lineman Ali Gaye and offensive lineman Braden Smith. The Texans are conducting joint practice with the Carolina Panthers.

On Wednesday, ahead of the preseason finale against their rivals from the NFC south. During the session, simultaneously, Gaye and Smith went down with apparent leg injuries.

Adding to the level of concern Both players needed assistance, requiring a cart ride inside.

“Texans RT Braden Smith is down on field one after the first play of Davis Mills reps,” Stoots & Locker host Landry Locker reported on X on August 26, adding, “Ali Gaye is down on field two with the cart out for both guys.”

The Texan signed gay and Smith in free agency this offseason.

Texans Lose Ali Gaye, Braden Smith During Joint Practice With Panthers

The Texans signed Gaye in to bolster their past rushing group. But the signed Smith to improve their starting right tackle position. This offseason had already not gone as planned in that regard. and Wednesday’s rash of injuries only adds to the uncertainty of the situation.

Smith signed a two-year, $20 million contract in free agency after beginning his career with the Indianapolis Colts.

However, injuries have slowed him since his arrival.

He was limited during the offseason program. He has also failed to wrestle the job away from incumbent (and Super Bowl champion) Trent Brown. That has put the Texans’ decision to sign him in jeopardy of proving to be a bust.

Gaye’s situation adds to the current woes the Texans had before they ever took the practice field on Wednesday. Stars Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter are healthy, but it is thin after that.

“#Texans Jadeveon Clowney (ankle), Domonique Robinson (calf) not practicing along with Wade Woodaz (broken thumb, surgery) Jake Hansen (ankle), Brevin Jordan (knee), Tank Dell (knee), Collin Wright (groin),” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 26.

Solomon Byrd, Logan Hall, and newcomer Derek Parish are the only others that are healthy.