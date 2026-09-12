Second-Year Texans Defender Gets Good News as New Policy Kicks In

The Houston Texans and, specifically, second-year former third-round draft pick and cornerback Jaylin Smith got good news.

It comes on the eve of the Texans’ regular-season opener against the Buffalo Bills.

“#Texans corner Jaylin Smith fine for uniform violation reduced on appeal from $7,779 to $6,223 per league source, from preseason game vs. #Raiders levied for unauthorized shoe logo visible during warmups,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on September 12.

“It was a first offense. Should Smith not be fined again this season, more $ will be returned after season.”

#Texans corner Jaylin Smith fine for uniform violation reduced on appeal from $7,779 to $6,223 per league source, from preseason game vs. #Raiders levied for unauthorized shoe logo visible during warmups.It was a first offense. Should Smith not be fined again this season, more $… https://t.co/lLSBkDCTD0 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 12, 2026

It remains unclear what the logo was.

However, the NFL has clearly determined that Smith was afforded the requisite opportunity to correct the issue and, further, decided that a fine was still justified, even at the reduced rate they ultimately levied against the Texans CB.

The NFL notes the fine for “uniform violations” is $5,971 for first-time infractions and $17,911 for second (and, presumably, subsequent) offenses.

That is specifically for issues such as “Socks, Jersey, Undergarments etc.”

Fines for unauthorized logos and intellectual property can be up to $11,941 for first-timers and as much as $23,882 thereafter. In that context, the young cornerback is very fortunate to have avoided a full-fledged fine.

New Policy Could Work in Jaylin Smith’s Favor

Smith’s action took place during the preseason, but as Wilson noted, the Texans cornerback could benefit from the NFL’s new policy.

“Players who commit a single offense in eligible categories will now have the entire amount of that fine returned to them at the end of the season,” the NFLPA announced in a post in August amid several tweaks that emphasized.

Notably, the NFLPA did not specify those categories in its post.

The changes were all focused on player health and safety, and noted “on-field” actions. Warm-ups take place on the playing surface, so that checks.

Still, the bottom line is that Smith could be in line for reimbursement should he avoid another such infraction for the remainder of the 2026 regular season. That is, lest he bear the full brunt of the NFL’s disciplinary process.