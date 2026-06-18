Former Texans Cornerback Joins Cowboys in Free Agency

The Houston Texans’ secondary is one of the best in the NFL under head coach DeMeco Ryans, but they ran into some injury issues at cornerback last season and turned to Ameer Speed, a veteran with a unique physical profile for the position.

He even made it onto the field during his brief tenure.

Now, with his time in Houston over, Speed has moved on to the NFC and the Texans’ in-state rivals, the Dallas Cowboys.

Ex-Texans CB Ameer Speed Joins Cowboys

Word of Speed’s move spread on Wednesday, but the former Texans contributor first agreed to join the Cowboys on Tuesday.

“NEWS: The Dallas #Cowboys are signing Houston #Gamblers DB Ameer Speed, per source,” Pro Football Newsroom’s James Larsen reported on X on June 16. “Speed joined Houston midway through the #UFL season, with an impressive 5 PBU’s (plus 14 TKL) in just 5 games.

“After a workout this week, the NFL vet signs to Dallas.”

The Cowboys are Speed’s sixth team as he enters his fourth season in the NFL. He has earned journeyman status at a relatively young age.

Speed, who turns 27 in October, was a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft, taken 214th overall by the New England Patriots. In addition to the Patriots and Texans, Speed has also had stints with the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, and Indianapolis Colts.

He spent the 2025 spring in the UFL with the Houston Gamblers.

“Ameer Speed was a midseason addition for the Houston Gamblers this year. Kevin Sumlin immediately put him to work, as Speed was activated just a few days after being brought to the team,” Larsen wrote on June 17.

“Ameer saw plenty of quality minutes, with 14 tackles and five pass breakups in just five games played. He made one start in week eight, playing 61 snaps that week. At 6’3”, with his length – and elite speed at corner – it was no surprise to see Speed receive an NFL workout and contract so quickly following the season.”

He has 11 combined tackles in 17 games as a pro. At 6-foot-3, Speed is an atypical corner. However, he has not been able to translate his physical gifts into a consistent role or team.

In Dallas, he reunites with his ex-Gamblers and Bears teammate, O-lineman Chris Glaser.

Former Texans on the Move

Speed is not the only former Texans player making news because of their efforts to stick with other teams around the league. Veteran wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. is also looking to latch on with an NFC club.

“Former #Texans returner and receiver Steven Sims Jr. @StevenSimsJr is trying out for #Saints at their minicamp,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported in a post on X on June 16.

Sims, 29, is a former undrafted free agent.

He has spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, and Pittsburgh Steelers since entering the league with Washington in 2019. Sims spent 2023 and part of the 2024 season with the Texans. He recorded 25 yards on three receptions in 10 games.

Sims added 266 yards on 10 kick returns and 148 yards on 20 punt returns with the Texans. He is still waiting to follow in Speed’s footsteps.