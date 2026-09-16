C.J. Stroud, Texans React to Polarizing Comments From Andre Johnson

Houston Texans legend Andre Johnson spoke his truth about C.J. Stroud, admitting that he does not like the fourth-year QB’s body language at times, something the former No. 2 overall pick has said about himself.

“I mean I don’t–I don’t really have a comment for it,” Stroud told reporters after practice on September 15. “I would say, I respect Dre as a person, I appreciate his critiques, but I’m focused on this week. Trying to go 1-0 against the Bengals. But I respect Dre, and if that conversation needs to be had, it’ll be had.”

On the “LGND TLK” podcast, Johnson said Stroud’s bad body language can spread.

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Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans brushed off the question, saying he was unaware of the content of Johnson’s remarks.

Ryans and Johnson were Texans teammates from 2006 through the 2011 campaign.

“I don’t know what comments you’re talking about. I’ve been studying Cincinnati and going to sleep,” Ryans said during his media availability, adding, “Talk to Andre about it,” when pressed about his fellow franchise legend.

Texans’ Will Anderson Jr. Stumps for C.J. Stroud

Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. also chimed in, speaking to the level of leadership that Stroud possesses and displays. He did not address Johnson directly. However, he tapped his index finger as he spoke, emphasizing his message.

“C.J., to me, man, he’s a leader. He wears that ‘C’ proudly on his chest for a reason,” Anderson said when asked about the remarks. “We voted him as a captain. So for us, we understand what it takes to be a captain, and he represents and embodies everything it takes to be a captain on this team, and that’s why we voted him as a captain.”

Anderson said Stroud has done a “phenomenal job” since arriving with “great body language” and rallying the team.

He talked about Stroud’s “enthusiasm” and “having fun on the sideline,” but also his focus.

“If something doesn’t go right, I think he does a good job of bringing everybody back together and centering everybody. So, man, I mean, we can’t really focus on that. Cincinnati’s up. Right now, C.J.’s in a good place. The offense is rolling. That’s a positive for us. So, he’s going to continue to keep doing great things, and we’re going to continue to keep this thing rolling.”

Andre Johnson Causes Stir With C.J. Stroud Comments

Johnson, a Hall of Famer, was complimentary of some parts of Stroud’s game, but there is a sentiment among some that he would have been better off making the remarks in a direct conversation with Stroud.

“Dre could just yanno call him and say this,” ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime posted on X in response to Inland Grove’s James Carlson.

Carlson supported Johnson speaking truth to veritable power.

“Still surprised Dre would say this publicly,” the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander posted, reacting to an article from colleague Sam Young that laid out the comments, including Johnson’s praise for Stroud’s talent.

The comments will be used to highlight any moments where Stroud does not appear overjoyed, which has already happened, both with his attire and countenance at the podium.