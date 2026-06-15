C.J. Stroud Called ‘At Risk’ Ahead of Texans Training Camp

The Houston Texans are seemingly waiting to see if C.J. Stroud can take a step forward in 2026 before handing him the long-term contract extension that the quarterback feels he has already earned with his body of work since entering the NFL.

Houston’s lack of activity regarding an extension for their supposed franchise QB has sparked speculation to the contrary. That comes amid an already polarized landscape of outside opinions.

Stroud is squarely under the microscope heading into training camp.

Texans Get Harsh Reality Check About C.J. Stroud

Stroud’s 2025 season was marred by a three-game, concussion-related absence inconsistency that impacted not just him, but the Texans’ offense as a whole.

CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan argued that the “shine has certainly come off” of Stroud over the past two seasons. Following an award-winning, Pro Bowl campaign as a rookie, Stroud has struggled to show any meaningful signs of progress.

Sullivan argued Stroud “seemingly hit rock bottom” in the 2025 playoffs, leaving himself “at risk.”

“Stroud had the most combined fumbles and interceptions (10) through the first two games of a postseason in the last 35 seasons. That included four interceptions in a divisional-round loss to the Patriots, which truly shook confidence in him as a franchise quarterback,” Sullivan wrote on June 15. “Stroud is eligible for an extension, but one has yet to materialize, which only adds to speculation that Houston shares some of those concerns.

Sullivan cited Stroud’s numbers over the past two seasons appearing more indicative of who he is as a player than his standout rookie season.

He also noted that the Texans are slated to face the seventh-toughest schedule in 2026. That is based on projected win totals. Strength of schedule rankings based on last season’s marks have the Texans playing the seventh-easiest slate, per ESPN.

Regardless, all eyes will be on Stroud.

“Houston built a better roster around Stroud, adding starters along the offensive line, a capable running back in David Montgomery and getting top receiver Nico Collins back healthy,” Sullivan wrote arguing why Stroud will avoid further regression or stagnation. “Collins did not play in that four-interception divisional-round loss.”

In the end Sullivan predicted that Stroud will not be a bust for the Texans this season. That sets the stage for the QB to land the highly anticipated contract extension that he seeks.

C.J. Stroud Gets Telling Advice After Offseason Changes

Stroud rededicated himself this offseason, changing his look and diet, while also drawing high praise from Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans and teammates for the work that he has put in.

The question remains whether the changes will take and bear the desired fruit.

“He just has to mature as the decision-maker. The talent is there. We know. He’s shown it before. He can give you the deep ball, he can hit the short to intermediate, he can hit the tight window throws. But does Stroud understand situational football? That you don’t have to be the guy all the time, right? Is he able to mature enough to understand this offense is built to stay on the field? Dominate time of possession, pick up the first down, keep the chains moving, and just hit your playmakers,” “We Want Houston” podcast host Clayton Anderson said on June 15.

“Can he have the maturity to understand, sir, trust your playmakers, hand the ball off, be smart, right? If the play is not there, throw the ball away or take a sack, right? Something like that. So, that’s his biggest thing.”

Anderson cited Tom Brady’s effectiveness in this offense, including en route to the bulk of his seven Super Bowl wins.

For Stroud and the Texans, any and all progress must also translate to the postseason.