Texans Hit With ‘Big Concern’ Around C.J. Stroud Amid Strong Words on Roster

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio has put off a decision on quarterback C.J. Stroud’s long-term future, opting instead to focus on other parts of the roster. Still, Stroud’s situation with the Texans looms large over the entire 2026 season.

The Texans have one of the NFL’s best defenses, and Caserio worked to improve the offense around Stroud this offseason.

That has left significant uncertainty around the 2026 season.

C.J. Stroud at Heart of Texans’ ‘Big Concern’

Stroud is coming off an admittedly poor showing during the 2025 postseason, and the Texans’ willingness to extend others while he waits has seemingly spoken volumes.

The Athletic’s Jacob Robinson noted Stroud’s track record since entering the league, but also how the Texans’ inaction regarding an extension for him comes with some recency bias. Still, Robinson’s “big concern” for the Texans is whether they have done enough to help the QB.

“Despite making the postseason in each of his first three seasons, the Texans are hesitant to sign their 25-year-old quarterback to a long-term deal. Blame his playoff collapse, which helped convince Houston to again overhaul its offensive line and running back rooms,” Robinson wrote on July 3, ranking it tops on his list.

“Time is running out for both him and the team to decide on his future.”

Stroud has made it clear that he would like to remain with the Texans, and that the ball is in Caserio and Co.’s court in that regard.

The Texans, meanwhile, have said all of the right things about Stroud and the work he has put in this offseason. Everything short of whether they plan to offer him an extension before the regular season begins, that is.

Both sides could want to see how the 2026 season goes, though.

Not only could the Texans be leery of giving Stroud a big-money extension after what many perceive as back-to-back seasons of regression, but he could want to re-establish himself.

Texans GM Nick Caserio Praised Over Roster Changes

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton notably named the Texans’ O-line as one of the “most improved position groups,” while also citing the addition of David Montgomery at RB.

“The Texans should be more efficient on the ground, and it’s not only because they acquired David Montgomery from the Detroit Lions. He’ll run behind a revamped interior offensive line that will feature Ed Ingram, who signed an extension with the team, (Wyatt) Teller and (Keylan) Rutledge, a first-rounder out of Georgia Tech,” Moton wrote on July 2.

With 105 starts on his eight-year resume, (Braden) Smith can slide into the right tackle position, which allows Trent Brown to be a backup swing tackle. The former Indianapolis Colt allowed just one sack while on the field for 471 pass-blocking snaps last season, per Pro Football Focus.

Rutledge is an X-factor.

He was drafted as a guard, but has already made a greater impression at center after working there during the pre-draft process and the offseason program with the Texans.

“If Rutledge makes a smooth transition from guard to center, the Texans’ offensive line should be a top-tier group. Even if he struggles, the Texans have (Evan) Brown, who has extensive experience at all three interior offensive line positions.”

For the Texans, it all comes down to their changes meshing with Stroud on the field.