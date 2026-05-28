C.J. Stroud Breaks Silence With Clear Message to Texans

Heading into his fourth NFL season, C.J. Stroud made several personal changes that he hopes will translate onto the field for the Houston Texans in 2026.

As the Texans continue with their offseason program, Stroud addressed the media for the first time since the 2025 season officially ended, fielding questions about those personal changes and, more importantly, his future with the Texans.

Stroud is under contract through the 2027 season, but he has not received an extension.

C.J. Stroud Puts Texans on Notice Amid Contract Uncertainty

Stroud noted that he was aware that some believed one of his biggest–or at least most noticeable–personal changes, cutting his hair, was due to depression, and the Texans star vehemently denied that.

He also lamented his actions being so heavily dissected.

When it came to his future with the Texans and, more specifically, his contract, though, Stroud mostly stood on comments he has said since his final postgame presser of the 2026 season.

“I let my agent handle it,” Stroud told reporters on May 28. “If it’s time to do it, then it is. If it’s not–my job is football. So, that’s what I focus on, just getting better. I think I’ve held my bargain up on that edge.

“Whatever happens, happens. I’m excited to be a Texan this year and go from there.”

While Stroud previously expressed his belief in the work that he has put on tape over his three seasons, his tone about his future was noticeably sharper this time around than last.

“It’s not in my control. I did what I did on the field the last three years, and I thought I started off my career in a very great way. I’m 24, got a lot of ball left ahead of me. And I think I look at my career, and I’m doing a lot of things early in my career that a lot of people haven’t done in a long time. So, I’m grateful for that. And I know it’s not just me. It’s my teammates, it’s my coaches, it’s the organization,” Stroud told reporters in January.

“Whatever God has for me, I don’t think whatever open door he has, no man can close. Whatever closed door he has for me, no man could open. So, I’m a firm believer in that, and I’m going to just rock with that. But my job is done now in that light. I can only, just move forward, and–but I want to be here as long as I can. I love the city of Houston.”

C.J. Stroud Put Life Lesson Into Action

Stroud vowed to come back better following his turnover-riddled performance in the Texans’ two playoff games immediately after their season-ending loss to the New England Patriots.

He believes that will help him, but he asserted that he is naturally motivated.

“I think I’m a motivated person, regardless of how we ended or how I did,” Stroud said. “Of course, that definitely helps. But I learned in my life, you gotta let failures go, let successes go just as quick as you would do a win. You gotta learn from it and go on. So, that’s what I did.”

The Texans have expressed confidence in Stroud from owner Cal McNair to general manager Nick Caserio to head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Still, the Texans will face questions as long as Stroud remains without an extension.