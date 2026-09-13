C.J. Stroud Breaks Silence After Houston Texans Contract Decision

Just before kickoff in the Houston Texans’ regular-season opener against the Buffalo Bills in the regular-season opener, quarterback C.J. Stroud spoke candidly about his goal for this week and beyond with the team.

“I just want to be myself. They put a lot of work as a team during training camp and put a lot of great players against a great defense,” Stroud told CBS Sports’ Jared Washburn on September 13. “Then our defense going against us. So, iron sharpening iron. Now, it’s time to do it against somebody else.

Asked about managing the “unknown,” Stroud essentially circled the wagons.

“Do us. I think, just the rules on what we’re going to the game plan with, just being us. And then, adjusting when we need to.”

C.J. Stroud Gets Honest About Stopping Contract Talks With Texans

Stroud and the Texans agreed to table their contract talks until the 2027 offseason, something general manager Nick Caserio said was a possibility before Week 1 arrived. CBS Sports’ Ian Eagle relayed Stroud’s comments on the situation:

“He told us, ‘Hey, that’s not what I’m focused on. If it happens, great. I want to be here, I love this city, I love these fans. My job is to go out and play ball.’”

Stroud is under contract through the 2027 thanks to his fifth-year option.

The Texans have offered what they feel is a “market value” deal for the former second-overall pick of the 2023 draft. Stroud, though, has chosen to bet on himself amid an ever-rising landscape.

C.J. Stroud Gets Off to Ominous Start

Stroud and the Texans’ offense got an early stop from their defense against Josh Allen and the Bills’ O on fourth down, but they failed to capitalize on the miscue from their opponent. Bills pas rusher Greg Rousseau strip-sacked Stroud, giving the Bills possession in plus territory.

The Texans’ defense again stalled the Bills’ offense out, forcing a field goal attempt, which Tyler Bass converted.

However, Stroud and the Texans’ offense responded with a touchdown drive.

The Texans’ fourth-year passer completed 3-of-4 passes for 50 yards, including a 25-yarder to Nico Collins who made an acrobatic catch, to get into scoring position. From there, offseason trade acquisition David Montgomery punched it in.