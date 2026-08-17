Texans’ C.J. Stroud Called Out in Strong Words From Former Exec

Make no mistake, all eyes will be on C.J. Stroud when the Houston Texans face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2026 preseason.

Stroud has shown signs of promise this offseason.

However, there are strict rules protecting quarterbacks in practice, meaning the Texans have yet to truly see how Stroud handles live action after an offseason dedicated to progress after an ugle end to last year.

Ex-Executive Sends Clear Message on Texans’ C.J. Stroud

Stroud turned the ball over multiple times, and had several other turnover-worthy plays, during the Texans’ postseason run to the AFC Divisional Round. Former NFL player and executive Louis Riddick did not mince words about Stroud.

Riddick considers Stroud the Texans’ “reason for concern.”

“Though I am still concerned (as I was a year ago) about the future effectiveness of this revamped offensive line, it’s quarterback C.J. Stroud who has to answer some questions,” Riddick wrote in an article published on August 17. “His playoff performance in 2025 was unacceptable from a decision-making, ball security and accuracy standpoint. Until he makes people forget what he put on tape to end the 2025 season, the concern will exist.”

Stroud’s outlook has been the biggest lingering storyline for the Texans this offseason. Their defense was the best in the NFL overall and second in points last season. Stroud and the offense lagged, even though the Texans’ running game trailed their passing game.

“C.J. Stroud’s prove-it year. It’s easy to blame surroundings for Stroud’s continued regression, but backup QB Davis Mills was 3-0 as a starter last season with wins against the Jaguars, Bills and Titans,” The Athletic’s Jacob Robinson wrote on August 6. “The 25-year-old Stroud has to bounce back from last year’s playoff catastrophe. This defense deserves better.”

C.J. Stroud Remains Under the Microscope

The Athletic’s Mike Jones took a similar tone about Stroud, calling it a “crucial year” for him and the Texans amid their “divisional playoff round hump.”

Jones believes Stroud has the ability and the support system to elevate his status.

“Few individuals find themselves under the pressure that rests on Stroud’s shoulders,” Jones wrote on August 5, later adding. “Now, Stroud must do his part and provide the leadership, poise and execution necessary to turn this promising roster into a true juggernaut.

“Because of the stature of their position, quarterbacks often feel the pressure to deliver great heroics. But if he takes [DeMeco] Ryans’ words to heart, the simplistic approach of mastering the details, focusing on precision and sound decision-making, Stroud could give himself his best chance of fully delivering on the promise that the Texans have seen in him, and thus, take his team and his career to the next level.”

Stroud will see his first action of the 2026 campaign in the Texans’ Week 2 preseason matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

A successful outing will do little to quiet the doubters.

It will, however, be a good starting point for Stroud and the Texans to build off of, as both sides seek to gain clarity about his future, with signs continuing to point to a long-term arrangement coming at some point.