C.J. Stroud Calls Out Officiating Amid Texans Reality Check

Quarterback C.J. Stroud completed 30 of 55 passes for 353 yards, 0 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions in the Houston Texans’ 20-6 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The loss drops Stroud and the Texans to 0-2 on the 2026 regular season. Stroud made clear mention of the Texans’ issues, but he also made it a point to note the impact that officiating had on the game.

Stroud did not rip the officials, but he let it be known he did not agree with multiple calls.

“They were just playing, really, man. Our guys were fighting to get off of some calls, I think, were questionable. But I think we just got to do a better job on the outside, of course, of just winning. But I think when we started getting the flow of the game, we started motioning,” Stroud said postgame before mentioning his receivers by name , praising them.

“It’s tough sometimes, when you don’t get the call but you feel like you should. But can’t rely on that. We got to be better.”

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans echoed Stroud’s sentiments about concerns with the run game and also pointed out that the Texans lost in the trenches against the Bengals after being on high alert coming in.

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Stroud also said that he picked up some bumps and bruises in the loss.

He said it was nothing beyond the typical postgame issues. An injury to the Pro Bowl QB would be a blow the Texans cannot withstand in their current state.

C.J. Stroud Gets Honest Amid Reality Check About Texans’ Loss

Stroud noted early and often during his presser that the Texans struggled to run the ball, particularly in short-yardage and red zone situations. He also did not mince words about the third 0-2 start of his career, and their second straight.

“Sadly, we’ve been here before,” Stroud said. “But I think you know we just have to hold each other accountable. We have to get better. There’s a lot of things that we need to be doing better if we’re going to win. So, I think we’ll have some conversations this week about that and get some things fixed.”

The Texans have made the postseason in each of Stroud’s previous three seasons, which includes those years with 0-2 starts, which helps explain the lack of panic.

But the issues Stroud mentioned they will discuss, including the ground game, loom large.

The Texans ran the ball 18 times for 60 yards as a team. Stroud was the team’s leading rusher with 29 yards on three carries. Offseason trade pickup David Montgomery rushed for 10 yards on his six carries, while second-year back Woody Marks posted an 8-8-0 line on the day.

Stroud ended with a new career-high for pass attempts and fourth-best mark in passing yards.

This is the 11th time in his career that Stroud has failed to throw a touchdown in a game during his three–plus-year career, but that framing does not properly summarize this contest.

“#Texans fall to 0-2 with 20-6 loss to #Bengals. Despite some good plays from C.J. Stroud with 353 yards, 12 catches, 140 yards for Dalton Schultz, lack of running game, inexplicable special-teams miscues, questionable coaching decisions vs. #Bengals and star Ja’Marr Chase pair of touchdowns makes the difference,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson posted on X after the game.

“Next up: road game vs. #Colts.”