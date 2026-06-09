C.J. Stroud Gets Clear Warning Amid Texans’ Offseason Program

The Houston Texans remain C.J. Stroud’s team. But there remains a question about whether Stroud remains in the Texans’ long-term plans or not after a disappointing end to last season and the lack of a contract extension from the typically proactive franchise.

Stroud is in control of changing that, and there is an argument to be made that he would hold off on signing an extension, knowing he can perform better than he did last season.

In either case, 2026 is set up to be critical for Stroud and the Texans.

C.J. Stroud Gets Cold Truth About Texans Future

Regardless of what the Texans have said about Stroud, and it has all been positive, their actions–or lack thereof–have seemingly spoken volumes.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano noted that it seems plausible both sides could want to wait for a deal.

“Stroud is a fascinating case. Our last memory of him was an almost impossibly poor performance in the Texans’ divisional round loss to the Patriots. He wasn’t much better the week before in a wild-card victory over the Steelers,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote on June 9.

“The team hasn’t been able to build him a consistent run game or a reliable offensive line, which could partly explain why he has struggled to regain his rookie form. But if he doesn’t bounce back from last season’s disappointing end, then the extension conversations could get pretty awkward despite three straight trips to the divisional round.”

The Texans picked up Stroud’s fifth-year option this offseason, securing his services through the 2027 campaign

However, several of his teammates have received new deals this offseason.

That includes 2023 draftmate Will Anderson Jr. Meanwhile, Graziano noted that Stroud is coming off a polarizing season. He set new career highs in completion percentage and QBR but had the fewest yards and touchdowns he has ever posted as well.

C.J. Stroud Doubles Down Amid Heavy Scrutiny

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans has praised Stroud’s efforts this offseason. They have gone beyond the changes to his hair or tattoos, including improving his diet and being able to participate fully, unlike last offseason.

One thing remains true, though, and that is Stroud’s desire to remain in Houston.

“It’s not in my control. I did what I did on the field the last three years, and I thought I started off my career in a very great way. I’m 24, got a lot of ball left ahead of me. And I think I look at my career, and I’m doing a lot of things early in my career that a lot of people haven’t done in a long time,” Stroud told reporters in January, expressing gratitude for his situation.

“My job is done now in that light. I can only, just move forward, and–but I want to be here as long as I can. I love the city of Houston.”

The 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year was much firmer in his assertion about what he has done more recently. He also put the ball squarely in the Texans’ court. Stroud said that his “focus” was on doing his “job” and that is to play football.

He is leaving negotiations up to his agent, and that “if it’s time to do it, then it is. If it’s not–”

“I think I’ve held my bargain up on that edge,” Stroud told reporters in May. “Whatever happens, happens. I’m excited to be a Texan this year and go from there.”