Texans Facing ‘Interesting’ Situation Amid Ongoing C.J. Stroud Talks

The Houston Texans are working on a contract extension with quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Despite Stroud being signed through the 2027 campaign, there remains some question about whether the Texans will opt to keep the former No. 2 overall pick (2023) long-term.

Stroud and the Texans are still not close. However, the two sides continue to work towards a resolution. It has been one of the biggest lingering question marks hanging over the team: his future beyond the 2026 season.

Texans Racing Clock on C.J. Stroud

Stroud was busy going through his game-day routine to face the Raiders. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on ongoing talks regarding the former Pro Bowler’s contract with the Texans.

“The Houston Texans have had discussions with CJ Stroud about a new deal. My understanding is they’re not close at this particular time. Talks will continue. We’ll see if they’re able to get anything done by the time the season begins, or shortly thereafter. What’s interesting here is after the season, there are going to be a group of quarterbacks in line for extensions–a la Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Bo Nix–where you’re going to see some enormous prices,” Schfter said on “NFL Live” on August 20.

“The prices of quarterbacks, as we know for all players, is always going up, especially at quarterback. So, if the Texans and C.J. Stroud can’t get a deal done in the coming weeks, and C.J. Stroud lights it up, the price is going way up. If he doesn’t light it up, then, obviously, the Texans are in a situation where they may have to find another quarterback. But it creates a really interesting situation tied to his contract, where there are talks going on, and we’ll see if they can figure out something before the season begins that is in the best interest of both sides.”

Stroud was expected to play 20 to 25 snaps against the Raiders on Thursday.

#Texans QB1 C.J. Stroud gets ready for tonight vs. #Raiders. Slated for a couple series or roughly 20 to 25 snaps. This is expected to be former #NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year's only preseason action @KPRC2 https://t.co/xXeqjM0g4e pic.twitter.com/MrChRvPsRf — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 20, 2026

The Texans and Stroud were said to be in a similar position in late June.

Still, the fact that the Texans are continuing to try to hammer out a long-term agreement with Stroud suggests that they are not as uncertain about him and his future as their relative inaction has made it seem.

Several of Stroud’s teammates secure long-term deals. That includes draft classmate Will Anderson Jr., a two-time Pro Bowler. The Texans selected Anderson one slot after him in 2023.

‘Pressure Already On’ C.J. Stroud

Before Schefter updated on Stroud’s contract situation, colleague Peter Schrager laid out the situation the Texans QB is in plainly.

Schrager believes the “pressure” is “already on” Stroud over his ending to the 2025 season.

“But when you’re … the second overall pick, but the third overall pick, Will Anderson, gets the most money ever made by a defensive end in the history of football? And when he gets that contract, it starts to make you wonder, ‘Well, what about me?’” Schrager said during the segment.

“Every time there’s an interception, every time there’s an incomplete, every time there’s voices in the media, it’s going to come back to the contract. The fact that the Texans, who–we’ve spoken about all off-season–take care of their own, the fact that they haven’t taken care of Stroud yet, is a lingering and looming storyline that is going to hover around this quarterback, and this team, the entire 2026 NFL.”

Schrager hoped for Stroud’s sake that he got off to a “fast” start.

“I hope they come out and succeed early. Because these type of things start to take on a life of their own,” Schrager said.

“Everything I’ve heard from that organization, it’s been great, and it’s been as good as you could possibly imagine. That said, they were saying the same thing last offseason, and it didn’t go that way in Nick Caley’s first year as offensive coordinator.”