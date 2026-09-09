Texans Get Insider Alert After C.J. Stroud Sends Week 1 Message

This is set up to be a make-or-break season with quarterback C.J. Stroud apparently betting on himself and, by extension, the Houston Texans. Stroud, signed through 2027, has made it clear that he wants to remain with the Texans.

His journey to securing that future could begin in earnest on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

“Year 4!” Stroud posted on Instagram on September 8, including an image on himself in uniform from media day and adding, “Thank you Jesus!”

“7 szn !!!” former Texans and current Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs said in a comment section full of current and former teammates and support for Stroud.

“Lesss roll 7!! Can’t wait [red heart emoji],” current Texans receiver Tank Dell–who is on injured reserve (designated to return) while recovering from a devastating knee injury that he suffered during the 2024 season–said in the replies.

“Let’s go bro!!” former Houston Rockets forward PJ Tucker said.

Dallas Cowboys and former Texans A&M star Von Miller–a Lone Star State native–shared a goat emoji. Stroud’s alma mater, Ohio State, echoed that.

Injured second-year Texans receiver Jayden Higgins, out for the season with a torn ACL, said, “Be you brotha!!” Former Texans cornerback Alex Austin posted, “Ball up top.” Texans receiver Jared Wayne shared a hands together/praying emoji.

“Can’t wait!” former NFL star and Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark said.

“Time to do work my brother,” Hip Hop and Texas legend Bun B said, underscoring how much of a presence Stroud has as the Texans’ starting QB.

C.J. Stroud Could Have Perfect Timing

Stroud is a devout and outspoken Christian. He cited his faith as the reason he was able to get past his rough finish to last season. He also feels he eradicated the deficiencies in his game.

If he delivers, Stroud could be in for a massive payday.

“It’s difficult to get QB deals done at the moment in large part because everyone from teams to agents knows that the market will shift, perhaps drastically, in the next six to 12 months,” The Sweep’s Tom Pelissero wrote on September 9, noting Stroud’s lack of a long-term deal and adding, “There are different ways to slice the numbers.

“But the bottom line is that a $60 million QB could easily become a $70 million QB by next summer, providing added incentive for players to wait to sign if they don’t feel they’re getting their fair share now.”

Time will certainly tell. However, Stroud drew lofty praise from his team throughout the offseason. That includes ownership, teammates, coaches, and management.

All Eyes on C.J. Stroud & Co. in Week 1

Stroud will certainly be under the microscope this season. That reality which could be furthered by a big-money (or bargain) extension with the Texans at the 11th hour. At any rate, they will be a focal point of the NFL’s Week 1 regular-season slate.

“The Bills vs Texans is basically a 1 PM national game,” Bills content creator Kevin Massare posted on X, including a coverage map showing a large swath of the viewing public, particularly those west of the Mississippi River, will see Stroud and Co. in action. “Ian Eagle is on the call, and it’s being seen basically nationwide.”

Stroud has spoken about overcoming adversity.

A new-look Bills team will provide the first true test for Stroud and the Texans, whose future is more secure than the outside coverage might otherwise convey.