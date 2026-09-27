C.J. Stroud Does Not Mince Words in Clear Notice for Texans Coach

Through three games, and C.J. Stroud ranks among or at least near the top five in pass attempts, and the Houston Texans passing game ranked ninth in yards. However, something is missing, and he spoke about it following the 19-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2.

As a team, it is a lack of points, while Stroud has a much more specific cause for concern.

Making mattress worse, it is an issue that was flagged as a concern for him and the offense as a whole coming into the season: a lack of explosive plays.

“I think that’s something that we’re lacking right now, just explosives, and we’re [having] too many three and outs,” Stroud told reporters on September 27. “We got to find a way to generate more explosives, I believe.”

The Texans ranked 24th in net yards per pass attempt and yards per play entering this game.

Stroud and the Texans averaged 5.0 YPP coming into the contest, and they averaged 4.4 YPP in the loss to the Colts on Sunday.

“Honestly, it could be a rolodex of things. I can’t really pinpoint it. I got to watch the tape. But I just think we got to be aggressive. We can’t just wait till the end. But I believe that we can find–if we find ways of generating more explosives and … flip the field, or just find points, those are the type of games that we need to win.

“We fought, but at the same time it’s–I think there’s a lot of things that need to be fixed.”

Stroud’s remarks put the spotlight on Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley, who joins head coach DeMeco Ryans in sharing some of the blame for the team’s unfortunate start to the 2026 regular season.

Toro Times’ Clayton Anderson posted in reaction, noting Stroud’s “not-so-subtle comment about the conservative play calling” from Caley.

Stroud echoed Ryans about expecting more outside noise, but that they must stick together.

C.J. Stroud Doubles Down on Critique

Stroud also noted how Will Anderson Jr. came in an fired them up at halftime, calling him a “baller” and saying, “He set the tone. And offensively, we got to follow that motto. Just, we can’t just play conservative. We got to be aggressive and attack and not be the attacked.

“I think we’ll look at it and be better.”

Stroud’s comments postgame follow an in-game report about the QB specifically saying that Caley’s offense does not call for many shots down the field.

Instead, it utilizes the quick game to move the ball and help control the clock. But that does not mean Stroud is losing faith or anything of the sort, with the QB saying that he has the “utmost confidence” in their group.

“We’re not far. But also, it doesn’t feel that way because we’re 0-3. But I think for me, I have the utmost confidence,” Stroud said. “You can call me crazy or what or–I don’t really care. But we’ve been here before. And I think this is, sadly, something that we can learn from what we did in the past and do even better than last time. That’ll be the goal.”

Stroud and the Texans started 0-3 in 2025, but the team finished with 12 wins.