C.J. Stroud Does Not Hold Back About Houston Texans

This could be C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans’ year.

Let the fourth-year quarterback tell it, they have all that they need on both sides of the ball, which the Texans certainly hope includes him.

Stroud remains arguably the most polarizing starting quarterback in the NFL heading into the 2026 season. But the Texans still have confidence in him, and he has so far rewarded their faith, albeit short of a long-term contract extension.

C.J. Stroud Makes Bold Claim About Texans

Stroud and fellow Texans Pro Bowler Nico Collins have formed a strong connection on the field, but the QB has had inconsistency around him beyond–and even including–his top target.

But Stroud believes the Texans have equipped him well heading into a pivotal campaign.

The Texans have said the right things, and reports have surfaced corroborating their public stance. Without an extension in place, though, Stroud will face increased scrutiny (which will follow even if he does get a new deal) and speculation amid his uncertain future.

Again, though, Stroud believes the Texans, who already boast the NFL’s No. 1 overall defense of 2025, are stacked on offense, too.

“Nico, of course, is, you know, the 1 on 1 guy who can do everything. He can get in the slot, go outside. Big-play ability, big activity. And then the other guys, I think they’re very talented,” Stroud said on “Inside Training Camp Live” on August 5. Some guys who played a lot of college ball, played together in college with Hutch [Xavier Hutchinson] and Hig [Jayden Higgins] and Jay Noel. And then you got Tank [Dell], you got J-Wat [Justin Watson] coming from a championship mentality. I think he has three rings, so he has that mentality, and that work ethic.”

Stroud also praised the Texans’ tight end room.

“Marlin [Klein], rookie from that team up north [Michigan]. He’s doing very well. Then we got Dalton [Schultz, of course, our ace at tight end. Cade [Stover], Foster [Moreau],” naming all but Brevin Jordan, who was a darling during the offseason program.

C.J. Stroud Reveals ‘Biggest Thing’ That Has Him Fired Up

As if that was not enough, Stroud had love for the Texans’ revamped running back and offensive line rooms.

“Running backs doing well. And then, my biggest thing is we’re tough up front. We got some tough guys. Some young guys who are pushing everybody else. Keylan [Rutledge]’s doing great Wyatt [Teller] from the Browns. Got a lot of experience.

Stroud admitted he could “go on and on,” but that “everybody’s doing really well.”

Stroud also said that he is “excited” about the Texans’ current collection of players, but the reality is that it will still be all eyes on him, perhaps more so with an upgraded support system.