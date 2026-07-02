Texans Urged to Add Former Chargers Pro Bowler Before Training Camp

The Houston Texans are once again expected to have a strong season, but they could further bolster their chances with an addition like Keenan Allen. Allen remains a free agent even with training camps starting up around the NFL later this month.

The veteran remains productive, even deeper into the latter stages of his career, which includes six Pro Bowls, as well as a Comeback Player of the Year award in 2017.

He could also fill a role that remains up for grabs.

Keenan Allen Floated as Fit for Texans

The Texans did not add anyone of note at the receiver spot this offseason beyond rookie seventh-round pick Lewis Bond, and their incumbent group could use someone of Allen’s stature both on the field and in the locker room.

A former second-round pick, he was the 76th overall pick of the 2013 draft by the then-San Diego Chargers, with whom he re-signed in 2025 after spending 2024 with the Chicago Bears.

Houston Stressans’ Garrett Williams restated his desire to see the Texans add Allen on July 2.

The latest push comes in the wake of an update on the Texans’ financial situation after they officially cut ties with cornerback Ajani Carter and edge defender Xavier Thomas, moves that Over The Cap’s Troy Chapman noted did not move the needle.

Still, Chapman’s projection had the Texans at north of $27 million in space below the salary cap, which should be more than enough to land Allen.

Spotrac projected his market value at a one-year, $6.8 million contract.

Texans Can Add Safety Valve for C.J. Stroud

Allen, who turned 34 in April, had 777 yards and 4 touchdowns on 81 receptions for the Chargers in 2025. It was quite similar to his production during his lone season in Chicago with the Bears, with more yardage but fewer scoring grabs.

If the Texans can get a version somewhere between those two, it could make life a lot easier for C.J. Stroud and the offense.

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper ranked Allen as WR9 and the 55th-best free agent.

“Allen led the NFL with 29 conversion receptions on third down,” Popper wrote on Feburary. “His spatial awareness and route running make him extremely productive in these clutch moments. Even when defenses know the ball is going to Allen, he can win. And that part of his game will continue to age well. Allen can still play. That much is clear.”

Two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins leads the Texans’ WR corps, which also includes recent draft picks Lewis, Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, Tank Dell, and Xavier Hutchinson, as well as veteran Justin Watson, a three-time Super Bowl champion.

Several others will fight for roster spots in training camp, let alone snaps on offense in 2026.

Allen is far from a perfect solution, as injuries have been a concern in the past. But Allen and the Texans could benefit one another, as his skill set fits what they lack.

In return, the Texans can give Allen his best chance yet to reach the Super Bowl.