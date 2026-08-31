Texans Do Surprising About-Face on Dynamic Offensive Playmaker: ‘Undertaker Stuff’

And just like that, head coach DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans pulled off one of the more surprising moves of their post-training camp roster crunch, bringing back oft-injured former fifth-round 2021 draft pick and tight end Brevin Jordan.

“The #Texans are signing TE Brevin Jordan back to the 53-man roster, per two sources,” the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander reported on X on August 31.

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson corroborated the report with one of his own a short while later.

“Undertaker Stuff,” Stoots and Locker co-host Landry Locker said in a post on X in reaction to the news.

Reactions Pour In After Brevin Jordan Returns to Texans

“Not more than a few minutes ago on #TheATeam, I said I didn’t think Brevin Jordan’s time with the #Texans was necessarily over even after he was released on Sunday,” SportsTalk 790’s Adam Wexler posted in reaction to the news.

Jordan was the 147th overall pick of the 2021 draft.

He has started one-third of the games that he has played in so far. However, that amounts to 12 starts of the 36 games played, and that is out of 68 possible contests, not including playoffs.

“Woah. That’s surprising,” Houston Stressans (Garret Williams) posted on X on August 31, suspecting it could be “similar to the Dominique Robinson move” since and that the Texans “likely released him to retain someone on the initial 53 with plans to move that player to the practice squad and then re-sign Brevin.

“Welcome back, Brevin.”

As vested veteran, Jordan was not subjected to waivers. He was free to sign with whatever team he chose, rather than return at TE5. Instead, he returns to a Texans franchise that extended him in 2025, despite him being out for the season.

In addition to Jordan, the Texans also have Dalton Schultz, Cade Stover, Foster Moreau, Marlin Klein, and newcomer and practice squad TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden in a deep room.

“Never going to complain about Brevin Jordan sticking around with the talent and unique skillset he has,” Sleeper’s Jacob Barzilla posted in reaction to Jordan’s swift turnaround. “In the limited sample size vs Vegas in the 1st quarter, Houston used over 35% of 12 personnel with some 13 mixed in as well.”