Texans Get Clear Message on ‘Breakout’ Candidate After Roster Change

The Houston Texans have stacked the odds against Woody Marks.

Marks is coming off a rookie season in which he led the team in rushing, thrust into a role he was not projected for entering the campaign. This offseason, the Texans added physical veteran runner David Montgomery to fill what they have framed as a three-down role.

That seemingly leaves little more than scraps and situational work for Marks, which he could still have to share, but there is some hope that the Texans will see the light on the second-year pro.

Woody Marks Picked for Year 2 ‘Breakout’

Marks was a fourth-round pick, taken 116th overall by the Texans in the 2025 draft. He opened the offseason projected as the Texans’ third-down back behind 2024 trade pickup Joe Mixon and 2025 free agent signing Nick Chubb.

Mixon missed the entire season with a foot injury and was subsequently released this offseason at his own request. Chubb did not provide the explosiveness the Texans wanted.

History could repeat itself regarding that latter part.

Fox Sports’ Rob Rang selected Marks among his list of second-year players poised for a “breakout” season in 2026. Admittedly counterintuitive to the Texans’ actions this offseason, Rang argued that Marks is a superior option for what they want to do offensively.

“Given that Marks led the Texans with 703 rushing yards as a rookie, some would argue that his breakout has already occurred,” Rang wrote on August 12.

“With Houston trading for veteran David Montgomery in the offseason, the second-year pro’s opportunities will be somewhat capped. With all due respect to the bulldozing Montgomery, however, Marks is the more dynamic runner (and receiver). If C.J. Stroud and the Texans offense get back on track in 2026 like I anticipate, Marks will prove in Year 2 that his rookie numbers were no fluke.”

Notably, Marks ranked sixth among rookie running backs in rushing yards in 2025.

Texans Could Lean on Woody Marks Early, David Montgomery Late

The 10th RB taken in the draft, he was seventh among all first-year skill players and fifth among rookie backs in total yards from scrimmage. His utility, along with his and Montgomery’s respective histories, suggests a clear plan for the Texans.

Marks was more effective as a runner in the first half of games as a rookie in 2025. Meanwhile, Montgomery was better on average after the break.

Moreover, the difference in carries each half was negligible for both backs.

The simplest approach for the Texans would be to deploy Marks early, taking advantage of his explosiveness as Montgomery mixes in on short-yardage, gotta-have-it situations. Then, they could utilize the latter late to wear down opponents and the clock.

That would allow Marks to be a game-breaking threat during the latter stages of games. Defenses could be battling fatigue by then.

This preseason could prove telling about the Texans’ plans.

They will be without Jordan and British Brooks, who also operates as a fullback, as both navigate injuries. Undrafted rookies Joshua Pitsenberger and Noah Whittington are the only other backs on the roster. The preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers is on Thursday night.