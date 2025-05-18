Texans’ ‘Difference-Maker’ Sends Strong 1-Word Message After Event

The Houston Texans selected nine players in the 2025 draft, and many of the incoming rookies met for the NFL Rookie Premiere, including wide receiver Jaylin Noel.

Noel – pronounced “nole” – is a speedster out of Iowa State. He figures to receive an opportunity to contribute early for the Texans, and potentially in multiple roles. He shared a message after getting his picture taken in his new uniform for the Rookie Premiere.

“Blessed,” Noel posted on X on May 17. “#GoTexans”

Noel, the No. 79 overall pick in the draft, and his former Cyclones teammate Jayden Higgins were reunited in Houston when the Texans drafted both players in consecutive rounds.

They were one of 13 sets of teammates in the group photo at the NFL’s rookie premiere.

The Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, and Tennessee Titans had multiple prospects there.

Several teams, such as the Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills, were not represented at all in the collective picture.

Jaylin Noel Projects as ‘Difference-Maker’

Noel stood out in the 2025 draft class that many viewed as underwhelming. He possesses the athleticism to back his collegiate production.

“In a WR class uncertainty this yr, I know exactly what I’m getting with ISU’s Jaylin Noel. Team that pulls trigger in RD2 should have a difference-maker in slot for many years!” The Ringer’s Todd McShay posted on X in February.

“Undersized, yes. But 4yr player/3yr starter. Final 3yrs: 202-2,586-12.8-18. Uncovers in a flash. Route suddenness and savvy are outstanding. He’s got it all – tempos, leverage, speed outs, body control, explosion out of breaks and spatial awareness. Hands and radius are smaller-than-ideal but he’s reliable and tough. Plus, his 20.8 MPH @seniorbowl was 6th fastest among all players and 2nd fastest WR.”

In March, ESPN’s Aaron Schatz wrote that Noel had a “slightly higher” Playmaker Score projection (336 yards per season) than Higgins (335 yards/ per season).

Noel was the No. 34 pick of the class. He can play inside and out and figures to compete for snaps early on. However, Schatz pointed to Noel’s 13 career carries for 84 yards, including a 9-38-0 line as a senior in 2024, as the reason for his higher projection.

Both players received a “boost” due to sharing the field in college.

Jaylin Noel Faces Uphill Climb on Texans’ Depth Chart

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder projected an uphill climb for Noel to the slot duties for which he is best suited. Holder noted the potential absence of Tank Dell for the entire season, penciling in veterans John Metchie III and Christian Kirk opposite Nico Collins in the starting lineup.

Holder projected Metchie as in danger with Noel looming.

However, Holder also wrote in the May 15 piece that Metchie, the least-proven of the listed potential starters, must “fend off” Higgins as a challenger.

Despite his projected fit and explosiveness, the Texans’ deep wide receiver corps could relegate Noel to special teams duties, at least early on. He returned 53 punts for 466 yards and 37 kicks for 821 yards in his four-year career with the Cyclones.