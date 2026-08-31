Texans Lure Potential ‘Zone-Beater’ Wide Receiver Away From Bengals

The Houston Texans are welcoming Mitchell Tinsley into the fold.

“The #Texans are signing former #Bengals WR Mitchell Tinsley to their practice squad, per source,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov reported on X on August 31, adding that the 26-year-old, 6-foot-1 pass-catcher “had 8 catches for 116 yards and 2 TDs last season, and drew interest from several teams after Cincinnati moved on due to its deep WR room.”

“#Bengals also end up losing Mitchell Tinsley,” The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. posted on X in reaction to the news. “[Tinsley] rightfully sees a clearer path to play in Houston, which has been scrambling for WR depth this month.”

Sleeper affiliate Jacob Barzilla posted, “The Texans now have 3 WRs on their practice squad reportedly with Lewis Bond, Josh Kelly and Mitchell Tinsley now, adding that Houston’s newest practice squad roster addition had “a stand-out preseason that got him onto the roster” in 2025 with Cincinnati.”

Mitchell Tinsley Adds More Size to Texans WR Room

Tinsley is a former undrafted free agent who has four starts in his 19 regular-season appearances so far. So far, Tinsley has lived up to his pre-draft billing. He is a “possession receiver who is lacking top-end speed and separation quickness but possessing quality ball skills.”

“Tinsley’s lack of suddenness shows up quickly in press release and when trying to separate early in the route, but he’s very willing in the middle of the field and has terrific ball skills,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote in . He has the focus to make challenging catches at any spot on the field. He has good size and is a gamer, but a lack of athletic features might require him to play the role of zone-beater from the slot.”

The Texans “have been scrambling” in the wake of Jayden Higgins’ torn ACL. They traded for Kayshon Boutte–formerly of the New England Patriots, after cycling through free agents.