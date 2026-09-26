$58 Million Former Houston Texans Free Agency Bust Joins Green Bay Packers

The Houston Texans could see old friend and starting left guard Laken Tomlinson down the road this regular season.

“Long-time NFL guard Laken Tomlinson is being signed by the #Packers off the #Cowboys practice squad, per me and @MikeGarafolo,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported in a post on X on September 26.

“At age 34, with 162 starts under his belt, Tomlinson will help an O-line that needs it.”

It is a quick turn for Tomlinson, who started seven of 10 games for the Texans in 2025 after signing with the organization in free agency that spring.

Tomlinson, 34, has earned more than $58 million in his career so far.

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“The #Packers make a move for a veteran to help their offensive line,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo posted in reaction. “Tomlinson signed with the #Cowboys a few weeks ago, now headed to Green Bay.”

The Packers are coming off a deflating loss at home to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2.

However, this deal also sets up a potential revenge opportunity for Tomlinson. The Packers and Texans will face off in Green Bay in Week 17 of the regular season.

The Texans moved on from Tomlinson during the 2025 campaign, but their offensive line remains unsettled. Whether that says more about him or them remains to be seen. However, he was with the Baltimore Ravens to end the 2025 season.

Not only did they allow him to walk, but the Cowboys only had him on their practice squad.

This is undoubtedly a significant opportunity for Tomlinson. It does, however, bring into question just how uncertain the Packers are about their offensive line two weeks into the season.

That is an encouraging footnote for a Texans defense that is still trying to find its elite form from recent seasons, albeit one that will not matter until later in the season, by which time both team’s could be in vastly different situation than they find themselves in now.