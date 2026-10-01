Texans Get Major Trade News Before Cowboys Game

DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans just encountered another potential hurdle ahead of their Week 4 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys.

It comes in the form of an overnight trade.

“Trade! The Steelers and Cowboys are finalizing a deal sending CB Joey Porter Jr. to Dallas, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports,” The Ringer and Netflix Sports’ Tom Pelissero reported on X on September 30.

Porter is a former second-round draft pick of the Steelers, who has been sidelined due to a back injury. However, there is speculation that his contract situation was at the root of his plight.

Here is the full breakdown of the trade:

Cowboys get:

Joey Porter Jr.

Steelers get:

2027 sixth-round pick

2028 second-round pick

In Dallas, Porter is reunited with former Steelers teammates George Pickens and Broderick Jones, both of whom are more imminent threats to the Texans in Week 4. Notably, though, the Texans will also face the Steelers. That matchup is in Week 13.

The matchup was already too far out to forecast where either team will be. The Steelers are early sellers in 2026, though, while the Texans have already been buyers.

Joey Porter Jr. Trade Sparks Speculation Before Texans Game

“Joey Porter Jr. practiced in full on Monday and Tuesday and then Wednesday the Steelers said he couldn’t finish practice because of a back injury, and ruled him OUT for tomorrow against the Browns,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer posted in reaction to the deal. “Porter hasn’t played yet this season as the team has been ramping him up to play, but the … back issue … kept flaring up. He’s now a Cowboy.”

ESPN 97.5’s Jacob Barzilla posted in reaction to the news, “As the Texans add back Nico Collins, their week 4 opponent bolsters the secondary.

“Could see Nico Collins vs Joey Porter Jr. this weekend.”

That could be a long shot. Porter must get acclimated to a new defense, even if his transition as a cornerback is simpler than other positions. The Cowboys have three days to get Porter up to speed; three-plus if counting game day.

“Cowboys play the Texans this Sunday and then the Bucs on @NFLonPrime four days later,” Palmer posted in a follow-up. “Dallas believes Joey Porter Jr. can play pretty quickly, but I’m told they’re going to have to see how he is once they get him on the practice field to see if that Week 5 TNF game is possible.”

There are conflicting reports, though.

“Per source, new Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter will be able to play as soon as Sunday against the Texans, ‘As long as the back feels good,’ DLLS’ Clarence Hill Jr. reported on X on September 30.

The Texans face questions at wide receiver behind Collins. That is even with the addition of Kayshon Boutte via their own trade this offseason.

Dallas’ trade has added another layer of intrigue for Sunday’s contest.