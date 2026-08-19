Texans Trade Pitch Lands C.J. Stroud’s Former Teammate Amid Call to Action

The Houston Texans are expected to look internally to replace Jayden HIggins, but the idea of reuniting quarterback C.J Stroud with former teammate Marvin Harrison Jr. via trade could be the kind of heavy-handed move a team like they can make.

Harrison has struggled to get going with the Arizona Cardinals since going fourth overall in the 2024 draft, and reuniting with Stroud could be mutually beneficial.

That is, if the Texans can stomach what it might cost.

Texans Urged to Trade for Cardinals’ Marvin Harrison Jr.

Stroud and Harrison spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons as Buckeyes teammates before beginning thor journeys as top-five picks.

Houston selected Stroud second overall in 2023.

“Make the call Nick,” Second Guessan host Garrett Williams posted on X on August 19, also including a picture of Stroud and Harrison from their time together as teammates in college at Ohio State.

“My guy @Dee_Rozay12 pitched this to me before the news broke. I didn’t think (or was hoping at least) that Higgins injury wouldn’t be that serious,” Williams explained in a follow-up post.

“I’m all for an all-in move.”

Harrison, 103 receptions for 1,493 yards and 12 touchdowns in his career. He is coming off a down season amid inconsistency at quarterback, but that could make the situation ripe for the Texans to move in.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade Pitch Reunities Buckeyes

This Heavy Sports Texans trade pitch would get Harrison in Houston, reuniting him with Stroud in hopes that it is a boost for both young players.

Texans get:

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Cardinals get:

2027 first-round pick

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell projected the trade values of various players on every team around the league, and projected that Harrison would cost less than a first-round pick. That would obviously be to the Texans’ benefit.

“It has been a quick fall for Harrison, who was as close to a sure thing as possible when he entered the league two years ago. Harrison has been solid, but he has yet to put together the sort of dominant display many expected of him coming out of Ohio State for any stretch of time. It’s still too early to give up on the 23-year-old, and Harrison can still have a long career if he settles in as an above-average No. 2 receiver,” Barnwell wrote in July.

“I’m not sure many teams would be willing to give up a first-round pick after Harrison’s first two years as a pro.”

The Texans can afford to be that team, though they should certainly start lower.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Reality Check Looms Large

The Texans would need to be aware of just what kind of player they would be getting in Harrison, particularly with the cost being uncertain, but likely relatively high still.

Pro Football Focus’ John Kosko called Harrison the Cardinals’ “most valuable trade asset.”

“It’s been a disappointing first two seasons for the 2024 No. 4 overall pick. Coming out of a wide receiver factory with strong name pedigree, Harrison looked like a slam-dunk prospect,” Kosko wrote in March.

“Inconsistent quarterback play has played a role, but other top-tier receivers — such as Malik Nabers, Drake London and Garrett Wilson — have produced early in similar or even worse situations. While Harrison likely has better football ahead of him, the Cardinals’ current roster situation may warrant maximizing his value before his trade market declines.”