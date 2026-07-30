Texans Move on Chiefs Super Bowl Champion With Team Ties

The Houston Texans are still exploring roster options, which could lead to a deal for veteran wide receiver Montrell Washington.

Washington, 27, is heading into his fifth NFL season. He has not had the most productive career so far, but Washington has also had steady work since he entered the league as a fifth-round pick with the Denver Broncos.

Now, the Texans are exploring why.

Ex-Chiefs WR Montrell Washington on Texans’ Radar

Before Washington piqued the Texans’ interest this offseason, the Broncos selected him 162nd overall during the 2022 draft. He spent one season in Denver, tallying four receptions for 2 yards and five carries for 30 yards as a rookie.

He also provides value as a returner, where he has made a more recent impact than at receiver.

That is how he contributed to the Kansas City Chiefs during that back-to-back Super Bowl trips in 2023, when they won the second consecutive championship, and 2024.

“#Texans working out former #Broncos fifth round wide receiver-returner Montrell Washington today, per a league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on July 30. “Previously, #Giants #Chiefs and @UFLDefenders.”

The Defenders cut ties with Washington in March, opting for other depth options instead.

Washington would reunite with 2023 Chiefs teammate, three-time Super Bowl champion, and fellow receiver Justin Watson.

Washington undoubtedly faces an uphill battle to make the Texans’ 53-man roster. But there is a long way to go before they must make that decision, and Washington could always settle into a spot on the practice squad.

It will certainly be a matter of playing the numbers game.

Montrell Washington Faces Daunting Task

Watson was one of eight Texans receivers to draw a target during the 2025 regular season. Not all eight of them were active at the same time, making that a fitting speculative cap for how many receivers the Texans will roster in 2026, which would bode well for Washington.

Of course, Washington must outwork several other players this summer to stick in Houston.

The Texans’ top five spots are spoken for with two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins, second-year pros Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, and 2023 selections Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson.

The Texans also have rookie draft pick Lewis Bond, who made a strong impression during the offseason program. None of that accounts for Watson or the slew of unproven prospects and reclamation projects that the Texans currently roster.

They have until the end of the preseason to pick the best 53 players.

Time will tell if Washington has enough juice or gets enough of an opportunity to prove that he deserves one of those roster spots.

Texans’ Draft History Looms Large

The Texans have drafted well over the years, and their focus on the wide receiver position could be the greatest hurdle for Washington if he ultimately signs. That pushes the list of “secured” roster spots among the WR room to six.

It would also significantly decrease the likelihood that he could indeed earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

That makes training camp even more imperative for veterans like Washington.