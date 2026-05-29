Former Texans QB Deshaun Watson Gets Good News Amid Battle

After four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Deshaun Watson has still played in 25% fewer games than he did during his time with the Houston Texans.

His production when on the field during that span has also left much to be desired.

And yet, 2026 stands as Watson’s best chance to reestablish himself as not only a starting-caliber quarterback in the NFL, but also show signs that he is still a workable version of his three-time Pro Bowl self.

Deshaun Watson Believed to Have ‘Leg Up’ in Browns’ QB Competition

Watson went from being the 12th overall pick by the Texans to a multi-time Pro Bowler in Houston, to his career unraveling amid alleged off-field transgressions and wayward performances when he was on it.

Injuries served as a further hindrance to Watson.

He is fully healthy this offseason after missing the entire 2025 season with a twice-ruptured Achilles tendon.

“My sense is he has the leg up on that quarterback competition right now,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on “NFL Live” on May 29. “The Browns have not made any sort of firm determination yet, but they like Watson’s experience. Watson believes that Todd Monken’s offense, which has some concepts like the air raid out of college, which he’s run in the past, maybe some room to freelance a little bit out of the pocket–he likes that. Feels like it’s a fit.”

Monken was effusive in his praise for Watson earlier this offseason, citing the QB’s Pro Bowl past with the Texans. It also helps Watson’s case that 2025 third-round pick Dillon Gabriel has apparently been eliminated from consideration already.

Gabriel played in the most games of any Browns quarterback last season.

However, 2025 fifth-rounder Shedeur Sanders finished the season with the most starts and remains a threat to Watson reclaiming the QB1 spot.

“He’s [Watson] got to go win the job. Hasn’t done it yet,” Fowler said. “Shedeur Sanders has had his moments this spring. He’ll have a chance. They hope to go with a quarterback, No. 1 in the depth chart, by training camp. We’ll see how that shakes out.”

Texans Face QB Quandary Years After Deshaun Watson Trade

The Texans eventually replaced Watson with C.J. Stroud, whom they selected second overall during the 2023 draft.

Stroud has helped lead the Texans in the postseason in each of his first three seasons. Watson did it in Years 2 and 3 after an injury cut his rookie season. The Texans were 3-3 at the time Watson went down.

However, after a shaky postseason, Stroud’s future remains uncertain like Watson’s.

There are levels, and the Texans seem more likely to give Stroud an extension than the Browns are to extend Watson, who is six years older.

Still, it is noteworthy that after the Texans received such strong praise for the Watson trade and how it helped set the foundation for their current roster around Stroud, they are still in a similar place at the game’s most important position.

What happens to the two QBs will shape both franchises for years to come.