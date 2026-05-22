Deshaun Watson Called Out Over Eyebrow-Raising Comments

Former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is working on a fresh start with the Cleveland Browns, where he has been since the 2022 season.

His tenure in Cleveland was scarred from the start by his off-field legal issues. It only grew more turbulent amid poor play and a string of injuries, including two Achilles ruptures and his missing 2025 season.

Heading into the 2026 campaign, though, Watson’s reported sentiments are drawing new ire.

Deshaun Watson Gets Harsh Words Over ‘Ill Will’ Sentiments

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi and Jeremy Fowler reported on how Watson fits into the Browns’ plans at QB, and noted that the former Texans star “has no ill will toward Cleveland, according to a source close to him.”

That was enough to elicit a slew of responses about Watson.

He received a fully guaranteed $230 million contract from the Browns following his trade from the Texans, and that fact was brought up often.

“If someone gives me $230m, I promise not to hold any ill will towards them,” The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen said on X on May 21 in reaction to Fowler’s caption on his (Fowler’s) post regarding the situation in Cleveland.

Sharp Football Analysis’ Warren Sharp asked: “Deshaun Watson holds no ill will?”

“After the Browns gave him $230M fully guaranteed in 2022 he was suspended 11 games for sexual assault on dozens of women, strained his rotator cuff, fractured his shoulder & tore his Achilles twice,” Sharp posted on X on May 21, also quoting Fowler. “I’d say he’s fortunate to get another QB1 shot.”

Former Green Bay Packers executive Andrew Brandt posted, “They’ve paid him $175 million to hardly play. Glad he has no ill will.”

WideLeft.Football’s Arif Hasan said that he was “absolutely flabbergasted at this framing,” reacting to the version in Fowler’s post. CBS Sports’ JP Acosta called it “insane framing” of the situation.

Fans also took Watson to task over the way the ex-Texans QB’s comments were presented.

Deshaun Watson ‘Understands’ Fans’ Frustration

Despite the vitriol towards Watson, who also noted that he had a better relationship with former head coach Kevin Stefanski than some thought, the reported remarks were regarding Browns fans, not the organization.

“He understands why fans are frustrated,” that same unnamed source said, per Oyefusi and Fowler on May 21.

Oyefusi and Fowler noted that fans in Cleveland have been “reluctant” to embrace Watson.

The insiders said the relationship between the QB and his team’s fan base “can best be described as polarizing.” Oyefusi and Fowler said Watson is “highly motivated.” The QB believes he is set to play in an offense that better caters to his strengths than in years past.

He could alter the perception of “one of the most controversial trades in NFL history. Oyefusi and Fowler’s source called Watson’s season-long absence the “best thing” for the QB.

He was allowed to get healthy and “reflect on” ways to improve for the upcoming season.

Watson is “excited” about the opportunity and is “solely focused” on this season. However, the three-time Pro Bowler is also believed to be open to returning to the Browns in 2027. His contract set to expire next spring.