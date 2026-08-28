Texans Legend J.J. Watt Shares Honest Take on C.J. Stroud

NFL legend J.J. Watt attended the Houston Texans’ training camp, and he came away with a clear sense of what the team can do this coming season. That includes the Texans’ quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is coming off a turnover-filled showing in the postseason.

Stroud had multiple fumbles against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card, but the Texans recovered most of them.

He threw multiple interceptions against the New England Patriots in the Divisional Round.

“There is no question that he didn’t play the way that he wanted to in that game and those playoffs, and he has focused this offseason. He understands, and he didn’t put his head in the sand. He knows exactly how it went down, and he wants to come out and prove and be better, and I think that’s great,” Watt told former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee on “The Pat McAfee Show” on August 28.

“That’s exactly what you should do. So yes, you go, you put him out there, get another year under this offense, and, hopefully, they put that together with the defense. And then, you’ve got something really special.”

The Texans have praised Stroud’s work to improve this offseason. That is from ownership to management, and even head coach DeMeco Ryans.

J.J. Watt Ponders Using C.J. Stroud’s Viral Workout

Getty J.J. Watt jokingly wondered if C.J. Stroud’s viral workout could help him.

McAfee asked Watt about his peripheral vision in reference to the pre-game eye warm-up Stroud was seen doing this preseason that went viral.

“You know, what’s interesting?” Watt began his anecdote. “Since I’ve retired, maybe this isn’t related to peripherals, but I have noticed my equilibrium has taken a little bit of a dive. You ever get on a kid’s swing, or the merry-go-round? With my kids, I’ll fall on the swing, or I’ll do one of those merry-go-rounds, and in the past, no problem. Hop on, hop off. Now, if I hop off that merry-go-round, it’s like I’ve had 15 beers.

McAfee suggested using medication, to which Watt scoffed.

“I gotta be able to work on it,” Watt said after insisting that having to turn to medicine for a playground visit would be the end of him. “There’s got to be a drill, like the thumb thing, that I can do for my equilibrium.”

Stroud’s exercise is called saccades. They are common practice during rehabilitation from concussions, which the Texans QB has had two of in his career.

Watt: Texans Should Be Thinking ‘Super Bowl’

Getty J.J. Watt is high on DeMeco Ryans and the Texans’ outlook.

Watt’s faith in Stroud is reflected in his expectations for the Texans as a whole this coming season.

“I was out at their practice the other day, and their defense looks exactly like you expect our defense to look and what you’ve come to know. Matt Burke, DeMeco Ryans have that thing humming. The players on every single level of the ball are just unbelievable,” Watt told McAfee.

“Expectation-wise, they should absolutely be thinking Super Bowl expectations in Houston, because they have been thinking that, and should have been thinking that last year. Obviously, it ended in a very unfortunate way in New England, not the way they wanted to. But that team had the potential and still currently has the potential to do so.

Watt noted the loss of Jayden Higgins for the season.

However, Watt also cited the Texans getting Kayshon Boutte to help Stroud. He also believes the situation is an opportunity for others to step up.