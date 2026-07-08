Texans Legend J.J. Watt Reacts to Major Career News

The Houston Texans landed J.J. Watt in their 10th season as an active NFL franchise, and the rest is history. Now, with his playing days well behind him, the franchise and NFL legend is stepping into a new chapter.

Watt has remained visible in his post-playing career, including working as a television analyst during the NFL season.

His new venture will once again bring him into millions of homes, and in primetime no less.

Texans Legend J.J. Watt Sends Message Amid New Career Move

The Texans drafted Watt 11th overall in the 2011 draft. And while he finished his career with the Arizona Cardinals, Watt remains a Texan for life, but he is adding a new title.

Shark.

“@jjwatt has made game-winning plays, and now he’s making business moves as a Guest Shark! [football emoji],” Shark Tank’s official X handle posted on the platform on July 7. “Catch the new season of #SharkTank, this fall on ABC and Hulu.”

Watt said he has “been a Shark Tank fan for all 17 seasons” that the investment-centric show has been on the air.

“Kealia and I have debated deals & terms from our couch for years. Crazy valuations, royalty deals, all of it,” Watt posted on X on July 7, sharing the announcement from the show. “To be in a place now where I’m fortunate enough to be asked to be a Guest Shark is pretty surreal.

“Extremely grateful. [shark emoji]”

Per USTVDB, “Shark Tank” draws 1.6 million viewers on average. Watt is one of several “guest sharks” who are slated to appear on the show during the upcoming season.

“Guest sharks hear the pitches alongside the regular panelists and can put together a deal with the entrepreneur as an investor,” the Houston Chronicle’s Sondra Hernandez wrote on July 7 after the news. “Rashaun Williams and Texas-based jewelry designer Kendra Scott will become regular panelists this season.

“Other guest sharks announced Tuesday include producer, creator and actress Mindy Kaling, CEO of Beast Industries Jimmy Donaldson ‘MrBeast,’ entrepreneurs Sara and Erin Foster and Dragons’ Den investor Steven Bartlett.”

J.J. Watt Draws Attention Over Latest Business Venture

Watt has been active following his NFL career, during which he spent 10 of 12 seasons with the Texans, earning five Pro Bowls and five First Team All-Pro nods. He was also a three-time Defensive Player of the Year during his tenure.

“Watt played 12 seasons in the NFL mostly for the Houston Texans becoming a fan favorite and standout defensive player,” Hernandez wrote. “After his retirement, he founded the Justin J Watt Foundation nonprofit and now provides NFL commentary for CBS Sports. He’s also a minority owner in several pro soccer clubs.”

He recently shared a message ahead of one of his international clubs, Burnley FC, and their upcoming stateside matches, first against FC Cincinnati and Real Salt Lake.

It included some honesty about the local delicacy, Skyline Chili.

“Have heard nothing but great things about TQL Stadium, about Cincinnati supporters. Have heard they’re a crazy fan base. Very much looking forward to seeing it myself. Will not be eating Skyline. A lot of respect for it. I really appreciate the nostalgia, the history. I’m sure–I know people love it. I don’t. Not for me. I will be having some Grater’s ice cream. I will be having some Montgomery Inn barbecue,” Watt said during the clip posted on X on July 7. “I’m happy to try anything else you Cincinnati folks want to throw my way, but we’re going there.”

Watt added that it is “going to be a great American tour. Burnley boys on American soil,” adding the club’s rallying cry, “Up the Clarets!”

J.J. Watt on Hall of Fame Watch

The 2026 season marks another big step for Watt, even though he will not be suiting up for the Texans or any other clubs. This will be his fourth season away from the field, with his last game coming in January 2023.

As long as he does not have a change of heart, Watt will be Hall of Fame eligible in 2028.

Watt, already in the Texans Ring of Honor, appears to be a lock, ranking third among defensive ends in Pro Football Reference’s Hall of Fame monitor.

“This one is pretty darned cut and dry,” Eric Edholm wrote for NFL.com in May. “Anything but Watt getting in on the first ballot would be a shock. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year and five-time first-team All-Pro is as easy a first-ballot call as Tom Brady will be that same year. No other Texan is expected to get in before that.”