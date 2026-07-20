Texans Move on $22 Million Super Bowl Champion With Multiple Team Ties

The Houston Texans could be on the verge of adding a Super Bowl champion to one of their strongest units, the secondary, with veteran Jordan Whitehead.

A member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 2020 title team, Whitehead spent the 2025 season out of football. However, the former fourth-round pick has experience as a starter and off the bench, which the Texans know can be extremely valuable during a long NFL season.

He would add to a group that already boasts multiple Pro Bowlers.

Texans Work Out Former Buccaneers, Jets SAF Jordan Whitehead

The Texans are not in need of a starter at safety. That did not stop them from kicking the tires on Whitehead.

“Veteran S Jordan Whitehead has been fully cleared to resume his football career post-neck surgery by Alex Vaccaro, his surgeon and the #Eagles’ spine specialist,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on X on July 20. “Whitehead had recent workouts with the #Colts and #Texans and is expected to meet with more teams soon.”

Whitehead, who turned 29 in March, was the 117th overall pick of the 2018 draft.

He has 557 combined tackles, 45 pass deflections, 11 interceptions, 2.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 recovering in his career. He has started 101 of the 105 games that he has played in as a pro, mostly with Tampa Bay.

There, he was teammates with Texans wide receiver Justin Watson, safety M.J. Stewart, and new defensive lineman Logan Hall and different points.

Watson and Whitehead were on thee 2020 Super Bowl team together.

Whitehead last had a two-year, $9 million contract. He seeks a new NFL home with $22.1 million in career earnings. If signed, and healthy, he would immediately upgrade the quality of the Texans’ depth at safety this coming season.

This story will be updated shortly…