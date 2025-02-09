Super Bowl LIX Streaming: How to Watch Chiefs vs. Eagles in Canada

The Super Bowl showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles can be watched online on DAZN in Canada.

The full US broadcast, including commentary, commercials and the Kendrick Lamar halftime show, will be shown on NFL Game Pass in Canada on DAZN on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

The AFC Champion Chiefs (15-2) enter the Super Bowl looking to become the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl three times in a row. Meanwhile, the Eagles (14-3), representing the NFC, are looking to win their first Super Bowl since 2017.

It will be a rematch of the Super Bowl LVII in 2022, where Kansas City beat Philadelphia 38-35.

The Super Bowl Matchup Between the Eagles & Chiefs Kicks Off on DAZN in Canada at 6:30 p.m. ET

The Super Bowl kicks off on DAZN in Canada at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Super Bowl is being held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

According to DAZN, “Every NFL game during the regular season and playoffs — including the Super Bowl — is available worldwide on DAZN, excluding the United States and China. DAZN is the only place to watch NFL Game Pass International, with access to every regular-season NFL game and every playoff matchup. That’s 335 games per season, and each game is available live and on demand.”

“Viewers in Canada can access all NFL content through their regular DAZN subscription,” the company says. “DAZN is a global sports streaming service that offers coverage of every NFL game and RedZone, both live and on demand. Football fans worldwide also can enjoy 24/7 streaming of the NFL Network on DAZN, which includes complete coverage of the NFL Draft, Scouting Combine and Free Agency.”

According to the company, “DAZN has apps available for all of the following platforms: Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire Tablet, Android Phone & Tablet, iPhone & iPad, Android TV, LG, Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, SmartCast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Roku.”

The Super Bowl Is Airing on Fox

If you’re in the United States, the Super Bowl will not be available on DAZN. It is being aired on Fox with Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady on the call from the booth and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi on the sideline, with help from rules analyst Mike Pereira. The pregame show will begin at 1 p.m Eastern.

The Fox broadcasters will be featured in the DAZN stream.

“Here we are, the final match up is a rematch of two years ago. Jalen Hurts & the Eagles will be desperate to avenge their brutal Super Bowl loss. Since then, they have stacked up what was already a vaunted defence and added one of the most electric free agent additions recently in Saquan Barkley, who has been unstoppable this playoffs,” DAZN said about the game. “However, if anyone was going to be the immovable object, it is Patrick Mahomes & the Chiefs. They are looking to become the first team ever to win 3 Super Bowls in a row. All season long, even when they haven’t looked their best, they have been somehow unbeatable. As always Mahomes has looked imperious in these playoffs, with a defence that consistently comes up big at the end of games. This will truly be a matchup for the ages.”