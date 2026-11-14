Colts Activate $16 Million Starter Off IR Before Week 10

The Indianapolis Colts will face off against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10 after making multiple trades before the trade deadline.

With some of the better players now elsewhere, the Colts will need the depth to perform at a new level if they want to turn the season around — even if it’s ending the season with a positive record.

Before the game against the Dolphins, the Colts have made a series of roster moves.

Colts Bring Back $16 Million Free Agent

Ahead of the clash with the Dolphins, the Indianapolis Colts have announced they are activating a player from the injured reserve (IR).

Indy is bringing back EDGE rusher Arden Key, who signed a two-year, $16 million contract in the offseason, who has missed the last six weeks due to a hamstring injury.

“We have activated DE Arden Key from IR, signed LB West Weeks to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and have placed TE Mo Alie-Cox and LB Akeem Davis-Gaither on IR.”

Key was placed on IR after Week 4 with a hamstring injury sustained against the Washington Commanders.

The defender could provide some support to the defensive line after the Colts traded DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers and he has been their best defender.

Before being sidelined, the EDGE rusher started all four games he featured in. Before the injury, the defender logged half a sack, eight total tackles, and a forced fumble. In his career, Key has produced 31 sacks and 300 total tackles.

With injuries and traded players, Arden Key will have a big role to play in his first game back from injury.

Other Roster Moves

With Arden Key’s activation, the Indianapolis Colts have placed two players on IR and promoted a player to the main roster.

Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither, the defensive signal-caller, was placed on the injured list due to a knee injury. The defender leads the Colts in tackles (65), making him a big loss for Shane Steichen’s defense.

To replace Davis-Gaither is rookie West Weeks, who has been promoted from the practice squad. Weeks has yet to make his debut but knows the defensive scheme.

Also going on IR is tight end Mo Alie-Cox, who suffered a groin injury in the Week 9 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. This season, Alie-Cox has logged four catches for 31 yards and a touchdown.

The Colts look to snap a five-game losing streak against the Dolphins.