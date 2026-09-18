Alec Pierce Injury Update Joins 3 Other Colts With Bad News

The Indianapolis Colts are not at a good spot in their schedule to be dealing with injuries to key contributors like Alec Pierce.

The Colts are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 2, and so good health is paramount.

Indy is already 0-1, coming off a 41-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1.

The Chiefs on the other hand won their opener convincingly over the Denver Broncos.

There’s some serious work for Indianapolis to do to pull off a victory, and without all hands on deck, it could be tough to pull off.

There’s still time for the injury news to get better, but at least on Thursday, it wasn’t ideal.

Alec Pierce Injury Update

Pierce did not practice for the Colts on Thursday. He’s continuing to deal with his recovery from a heel injury.

Of note, Pierce was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice but then a DNP on Thursday, which screams a rest day.

Friday’s injury report will provide the final information needed here.

In Week 1, Pierce had four catches for a team-high 61 receiving yards.

Ashton Dulin Injury Update

Pierce isn’t the only receiver dealing with an injury. Dulin, too, sat out Thursday’s practice.

Dulin is different, though, because he also was a DNP on Wednesday. He seems to be clearly hurt.

The 6-foot-2 Dulin didn’t have a catch in Week 1, but his depth would be key if Pierce turned out to actually be absent.

Grover Stewart Injury Update

Stewart didn’t practice on Thursday, but it wasn’t due to injury.

He was listed as a DNP for personal reasons.

D.J. Giddens Injury Update

Giddens didn’t show any kind of practice designation on Wednesday. On Thursday, though, he was a DNP.

That suggests, maybe, that Giddens was hurt either at or after Wednesday’s practice.

Regardless, Giddens isn’t a key part of the Colts’ backfield, so it’s probably not a big deal.

Colts Injury Report

Aside from all the names mentioned above, the Colts have a few other players on the Week 2 injury report through Thurdsay.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen is listed for rest reasons but will be good to go against the Chiefs.

DeForest Buckner, the star defensive lineman, is listed with an ankle injury but had practice the whole way — a full participant on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither is similar to Bucker, except with a knee injury.

Anthony Richardson is also on the report with a groin injury, and after Richardson sat out Wednesday, he practiced in full on Thursday.

And Colts linebacker Austin Ajiake has a hamstring injury but was upgraded from limited to full on Thursday.

The Chiefs have defensive back Chamarri Conner and offensive tackle Josh Simmons as their two ‘did not participate’ designations through Thursday.