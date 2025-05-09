Colts WR Alec Pierce Sends Strong Message on QB Competition

The Indianapolis Colts have made some big moves this offseason, but perhaps the most important of the bunch could have been their decision to sign quarterback Daniel Jones in free agency and announcing that he will be in a competition with Anthony Richardson for the starting job. One guy this impacts is wide receiver Alec Pierce, and he recently weighed in on the upcoming battle between Richardson and Jones.

The hope for the Colts was that Richardson would emerge as the team’s starting quarterback of the future, but he endured a wildly uneven 2024 campaign that saw him throw for just 1,814 yards and eight touchdowns over 11 games. While he did add another 499 yards and six touchdowns on the ground, Richardson also threw 12 interceptions in the air, leading Indianapolis’ front office to explore their options at quarterback this offseason.

Alec Pierce Sends Message to Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson

Richardson’s struggles led to the Colts signing Jones to a one-year, $14 million contract in free agency after he endured a rough season of his own. In 10 games with the New York Giants, Jones threw for 2,070 yards and eight touchdowns, while also rushing for 265 yards and two touchdowns. The Giants won just twice during this stretch, though, and they ended up releasing the former first-round pick after benching him in favor of Tommy DeVito.

The Minnesota Vikings scooped up Jones and worked on building him back up behind the scenes, as he did not play a snap for them down the stretch of the season. It wasn’t long ago that Jones led New York to the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs back in 2022, and the Colts are now hoping they can tap into his potential if they need him to take the field over Richardson.

For a pass catcher like Pierce, the battle between Richardson and Jones puts him in a bit of a bind, as he doesn’t know who will be under center come Week 1 of the season. Pierce is keeping an open mind when it comes to the quarterback battle, as he said he will do his best to build a relationship with both Richardson and Jones, while also supporting them in their quest to win the starting job.

“Basically, just be there for both of them,” Pierce said on how he plans to handle the competition between Richardson and Jones. “Communicate with both of them, treat them both like they’re the starting quarterback, and just ask what they need from me, if they want to get extra balls or whatever. It is going to be just them splitting reps, we’re just going to get less reps with each other, so anything they need extra from me I’ll just let them know I’m there for them.”

Alec Pierce Looking to Build off of Breakout 2024 Campaign with Colts

Pierce will be entering his fourth season in the NFL after being selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, and it’s a big one for him, as he is entering a contract year with the Colts. Even with all the confusion under center in Indy last year, Pierce put together the best season of his young career, catching 37 passes for 824 yards and seven touchdowns, with his 22.3 yards per reception leading the league.

With an array of playmakers around him such as Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Jonathan Taylor, and rookie tight end Tyler Warren, the Colts offense could be lethal in 2025. That largely will depend on their quarterback play, though, which is why Pierce will be keeping a close eye on how the battle between Richardson and Jones ends up unfolding.