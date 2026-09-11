Is Alec Pierce on a Snap Count? Colts’ Injury News Leaves Week 1 Question

The Indianapolis Colts committed the future of their wide receiver room to Alec Pierce this offseason with a nine-figure contract.

Now, they’re hoping that he can return the favor and lead the way for their offense in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Pierce has been dealing with an injury throughout the summer as he recovers from a surgery on his heel and ankle that was performed in March.

Good news arrived on Friday, when the Colts made clear that Pierce will be active on Sunday against the Ravens.

There’s still one question remaining about Pierce, though.

Is Alec Pierce on a Snap Count?

Pierce could be on a snap count depending on how the Colts feel about his overall recovery from injury.

ESPN’s Stephen Holder wrote on X on Friday that for Pierce, it’s “snap count TBD.”

It makes sense that the Colts wouldn’t be heavily committed to a specific plan a couple days before the game. They’ll see how Pierce feels while warming up, and they’ll also see how the game is going.

Wide receiver is a position where it is possible to control snaps to a certain extent. While you don’t want to give away blatant tendencies, it’s possible to keep the key pass catchers on the sideline a little more on run plays so that they are fresh to do good things when the ball is in the air.

Pierce is coming off a season in which he had 47 catches for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns. He has led the NFL in yards per catch in back-to-back seasons.

If he’s at full strength, he’s a huge lift for Indy’s passing game. Even at partial strength, Pierce is still a boost for quarterback Daniel Jones and the rest of the aerial attack.

Colts’ WR Depth Chart

The Colts did move on from Michael Pittman this offseason. He’s now with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The top-three wideouts in this group are clear: Pierce, Josh Downs and Keenan Allen.

The depth feels like it falls off pretty quickly from there, with the back half of the depth chart including Laquon Treadwell, Ashton Dulin and seventh-round rookie Deion Burks.

The Colts also have two wideouts on the practice squad: Anthony Gould and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. It’s unlikely that either of them is called up this week, though, because Indianapolis now has its six active-roster receivers all available.

The most logical replacement on a snap-by-snap basis for Pierce is probably Treadwell, the one-time first-round pick who never really panned out and is now a clear journeyman. Treadwell is a deep threat, though, and he’s feeling motivated by making a Week 1 roster for the first time in years. If Pierce needs a breather, Treadwell might have a chance to be a pleasant Week 1 surprise for the Colts.