Alec Pierce Delivers Update After Wrist Scare in Colts’ Loss

The Indianapolis Colts opened their 2026 season with a 41-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. The result overshadowed several individual performances as Indianapolis struggled to keep pace with Baltimore after taking an early lead.

Alec Pierce was one of the notable offensive players involved in the game after making his return from offseason ankle and heel surgery. His workload was managed as he continued building back toward full football conditioning.

The wide receiver also dealt with an issue during the game, adding another layer to his return. His postgame comments provided more clarity on his condition and his outlook for the Colts’ next game.

Alec Pierce Provides Update After Wrist Scare

Alec Pierce reassured the Indianapolis Colts after suffering a wrist and hand scare against the Baltimore Ravens, saying X-rays were negative and describing the issue as a bruise.

Pierce injured his left hand and wrist after taking a shot from Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith’s helmet. He was taken to the locker room for X-rays but returned to the game after the scans showed no significant injury.

“It’s good,” Pierce said. “I just bruised up my hand. No worries.”

Pierce returned wearing a protective guard on his hand and finished the game with four catches for 61 yards on six targets, leading the Colts in receiving yardage.

The guard made catching the ball more difficult. Pierce acknowledged that it felt stiff and pointed to a third-down incompletion as a play he believed he should have made.

“I’ve got to make that catch,” Pierce said. “I watched myself on the replay and you want to go out and attack the ball. And I think I shied away from it a little bit.”

Despite the scare, Pierce was confident about his availability moving forward.

“I’ll be back next week,” he said.

His return against Baltimore came after he missed the offseason program and training camp while recovering from March ankle and heel surgery. The Colts had planned to manage his workload, with Pierce playing roughly 30 to 40 snaps.

Pierce said the team had been carefully increasing his workload after he returned to practice and that the plan was designed to bring him back gradually.

Jonathan Taylor Looks to Rebound After Ravens Defeat

While Alec Pierce is expected to return next week, the Indianapolis Colts will also look to Jonathan Taylor, even after his strong individual performance was not enough to prevent the loss.

Taylor finished with 19 carries for 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Baltimore. He also added three receptions for 23 yards, giving him 121 total yards from scrimmage.

The Colts relied heavily on Taylor as the game progressed, particularly as Baltimore built a sizeable advantage.

He scored twice on the ground, but Indianapolis ultimately managed only 251 total yards compared with Baltimore’s 506.

The Colts took an early 6-0 lead before the Ravens responded with four touchdowns across their next five drives. Baltimore’s offense continued to control the game, leaving Indianapolis playing from behind for much of the afternoon.

Daniel Jones completed 19 of 31 passes for 166 yards, one touchdown and one interception in his first regular-season game back from his Achilles injury.

The Colts will now turn their attention to Week 2 and a road matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. Pierce’s positive update gives Indianapolis one less immediate concern as the team looks to recover from its opening-day defeat.