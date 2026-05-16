Anthony Richardson Gets Honest About Situation With Colts After Trade Request

Anthony Richardson requested a trade in the 2026 offseason for a change of scenery after failing to cement himself as the long-term answer to the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback issues.

The expectations were for the former fourth overall pick to be traded during the 2026 NFL Draft, but nothing came to fruition. Still hopeful for a trade, Richardson skipped out in the initial phase of the team’s offseason training.

After failing to find a trade partner, Richardson reported to the Indianapolis Colts offseason training.

The QB recently spoke to the media and talked about returning to the Colts after an offseason that could have included him being dealt to a new team.

Anthony Richardson on Returning to the Colts

The former first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft recently had his high school jersey retired and talked about his return to the team.

“The Colts are still giving me a chance to go out there and work, work hard and potentially get on the field,” Richardson said, via IndyStar. “Glad to be able to stay in the NFL and put the work in. Just showing up at OTAs, it was a blessing in disguise for me because I just wanted to work and they allowed me to do that so I’m thankful for that.”

“If I don’t put that work in to be a better player then I won’t be in the NFL… I just want to work hard and constantly think about my opportunity that I have now and try to take advantage of it.”

Richardson has been benched three times in his career and it will be a long shot for him to receive another opportunity to become a starting quarterback.

Indy declined to exercise his fifth-year option clause, which would have been worth around $22.5 million.

Anthony Richardson is running out of opportunities to prove to the league that he is a viable option to be a starting quarterback in the National Football League. But returning to the squad for his fourth season, he could have his final chance to showcase his abilities.

Colts’ Shane Steichen On Richardson’s Return

Anthony Richardson’s return to the practice field with the Indianapolis Colts puts him in a training camp battle for the backup quarterback role against Riley Leonard.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen spoke to the media at OTAs and mentioned that there is no clear plan for the backup quarterback job.

“He’s back in the fold right now; that part’s been good. He’s working, going through his fundamentals, out there throwing with the guys,” Steichen said. “He’s here, he’s gonna get reps, just like Leonard will get reps.”

“Right now, we’re in May. We’ll see how it goes, obviously, with all that. He’s working. He’s here. He’s in good spirits.”

As of now, Anthony Richardson still has an opportunity to be the backup for the Colts and possibly the starter to open up the 2026 season if Daniel Jones isn’t 100% by then.