Colts QB Anthony Richardson To Meet With Notable Surgeon

The Indianapolis Colts were going to enter the 2025 season with a quarterback competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, but an injury will keep Richardson off the practice field.

According to Colts head coach Shane Steichen, Richardson injured his throwing shoulder during organized team activities (OTAs) and has been experiencing some pain.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer appeared on the Rich Eisen show and mentioned that Richardson will meet with Dr. Neal ElAttrache regarding his shoulder.

“He’s gonna go visit with Dr. Neal ElAttrache. I believe that’s gonna happen this week to go and get it checked out,” Breer said. “ElAttrache was the one who did the surgery initially.”

Upon hearing the news that Richardson will meet with ElAttrache, host Rich Eisen remarked, “You don’t want to hear that name, man.”

ElAttrache is a notable surgeon who does operations on professional athletes, including on the Achilles, ACLs, Tommy John Surgery and others. If Richardson receives bad news after his visit, his future in Indiana will be questionable.

Anthony Ricardson: Dealing with Reoccurring Injury

Richardson suffered a grade-three AC joint sprain in his rookie season that required him to have season-ending surgery on his throwing shoulder, which was done by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

According to Steichen, the new injury is the same one that occurred to Richardson and is a concern for the team.

Steichen said in a press conference that he expects Richardson to return to the practice field sometime during training camp.

“Anything to do with the quarterback’s throwing shoulder, elbow, wrist, whatever, is serious. But when it’s a repeat thing, that’s where it’s like, ‘oh boy,'” Breer said.

“It seems, at least right now, like there’s a really good chance Daniel Jones is going to be starting quarterback for the Colts in week one. And Anthony Richardson faces a lot of uncertainty going forward.”

Steichen said that Richardson was making good progress during training before suffering his injury.

Regarding the Quarterback Room

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that Daniel Jones will receive a lot of reps during mandatory minicamp and training camp heading into the season.

“He’s been great. He’s done a really good job for us. Obviously, acclimating to the offense, learning it, the system,” Steichen on how Jones has been so far with the Colts. “Obviously, a smart guy. Understands it. He’s picked it up real nice and has done some good things so far.”

Steichen said the team won’t bring in another quarterback “as of right now.” With Richardson sidelined for the foreseeable future, the Colts currently have Jones, Riley Leonard and Jason Bean.

If the news regarding Richardson’s visit with ElAttrache is serious, that decision may change.