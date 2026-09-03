Colts’ Anthony Richardson Sr. Drops Statement After Being Named Backup QB

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced on Thursday that QB Anthony Richardson Sr. will be the backup to Daniel Jones this season.

“Colts HC Shane Steichen announces that Anthony Richardson Sr. will be their No. 2 QB behind Daniel Jones to start the season,” Stephen Holder of ESPN wrote on X.

The decision comes after Richardson requested a trade earlier this offseason. But the Colts decided to keep the former first-round pick on the roster.

Richardson, who had a solid preseason, beat out 2025 sixth-round draft pick Riley Leonard for backup quarterback duties. The 2023 No. 4 overall pick completed 21 of 33 passes (64%) in the preseason for 249 yards. He recorded no touchdowns and an interception. Richardson also tallied 10 rushes for 68 yards.

Anthony Richardson Sr. Makes Statement After Being Named the Colts Backup QB

Richardson spoke to reporters after being named the Colts backup QB on Thursday.

“I’m honored. … I’m just thankful that they believe in me enough to promote me to QB2,” Richardson said after Steichen’s decision.

Richardson is entering the final year of his rookie contract. In addition, he addressed his trade request earlier this offseason.

“When I reported back for OTAs, I was here, told myself I was going to be here and prepare myself like I was going to be here for the start of the season,” Richardson said.

The No. 4 overall pick has faced adversity throughout his NFL career. He suffered a season-ending injury in his throwing shoulder during his rookie season after starting 4 games.

He then missed the final two games of the 2024 season with a back issue. Richardson lost the QB position heading into the 2025 season to Jones before suffering a freak facial injury during warmups in October.

Jones has significant injury history as well. He is coming off a season-ending Achilles tear. So the Colts backup QB job could be important.

Both Leonard and 44-year-old Philip Rivers stepped in for the injured Jones last year. Rivers started 3 games while Leonard started one game.

Looking at Anthony Richardson Sr. Career

Richardson was widely viewed as a raw prospect with massive upside before the 2023 NFL Draft. He has shown both his elite athleticism and his struggles to make accurate throws downfield during his 3-year career.

He started 4 games in his rookie season, completing 59.5% of his passes. Richardson recorded 577 passing yards, 3 touchdowns and an interception. The 244-pound QB added 25 carries for 136 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The QB’s completion percentage significantly dipped in his sophomore season. In 2024, Richardson completed 47.7% of his passes. He threw for 1,814 yards but had 8 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.

Richardson added 86 carries for 499 yards on the ground and 6 rushing touchdowns.

He appeared in two games last year. He only recorded 2 pass attempts.