Colts’ Anthony Richardson Trade Rumors Pick Up Amid NFL Frenzy

All offseason long, the trade rumors surrounding Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson have been loud. To this point, the team has not found a deal for him.

While Richardson remains with the Colts, the NFL saw a trade frenzy occur on Monday, June 1.

First, the Cleveland Browns agreed to a massive blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Rams that sent superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett to L.A. That was quickly followed up by the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots finally completing a trade that featured star wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Richardson’s name has now come up once again in trade rumors after the flurry of deals.

Colts QB Anthony Richardson Remains Top NFL Trade Candidate

Following the two blockbuster trades on Monday, Sports Illustrated’s Mike Kadlick took a look at five players who could be next to be traded.

Richardson was firmly on that list.

“At just 23 years old, Richardson could be an intriguing reclamation project for a coach or club looking for a spark at quarterback,” Kadlick wrote. “We outlined three potential trade destinations for him earlier this offseason, but plenty more could arise as we head into the summer months leading into training camp.”

Even though no trade has materialized for Richardson yet, he’s an intriguing candidate. The former No. 4 overall pick is still young with plenty of time to get his career back on track.

It’s possible that a change of scenery and a new coaching staff is all he needs to right the ship.

What Has Anthony Richardson’s NFL Career Been Like?

Despite possessing elite levels of athletic ability, injuries have completely derailed Richardson’s career. He has the potential to be an elite dual-threat quarterback, but hasn’t been able to stay on the field consistency.

When he has played, Richardson has been inconsistent.

Throughout his three NFL seasons, the 24-year-old quarterback has played in just 17 games. He has completed 50.6 percent of his pass attempts for 2,400 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions, while also running for 634 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Coming into the NFL, it was clear that Richardson was a raw talent. In order for him to become a legitimate franchise caliber quarterback, the Colts were always going to need to develop him well.

That simply hasn’t happened. Whether the fault lands with Richardson or the team remains to be seen. But, it’s time for him to get a fresh start somewhere else.

Expect to continue hearing rumors and speculation about Richardson’s future throughout the remainder of the offseason. It would not be surprising to see a team take a flier on his potential by trading a late-round pick before the 2026 season arrives.