NFL Insider Doesn’t Think the Bengals Will Trade Hendrickson to Colts

Are the Indianapolis Colts all in on making a move for Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson? NFL insider Jordan Schultz thinks that the Colts really want Hendrickson, but he doesn’t believe that the Bengals really want to move him.

“My understanding of the Trey Hendrickson situation is that the organization and ownership are fully prepared to move forward and attempt to negotiate a deal,” Schultz reports. “I don’t believe they want to trade him at all, and I actually would say after talking to multiple people involved that they have now reached the conclusion that a trade is really off the table. So that’s great news for Bengals fans.”

Of course, the Colts could always add a pass rusher in the draft (they probably will), but it doesn’t sound like they’ll be making a move for Hendrickson. They might not have a choice in the matter. They already have some decent edge guys like Kwity Paye, Laiatu Latu, Samson Ebukam and Tyquan Lewis. That’s not Reggie White in 1992, but it doesn’t mean they want to break the bank for a 30-year old when they have other needs across the roster.

“This is positive news for fans of the Bengals but bad news for any Colts coaches or front office members that might have wanted Hendrickson to reunite with long-time coordinator in Cincinnati, Lou Anarumo.

Hendrickson logged an incredible 17.5 sacks, his fourth-straight Pro Bowl, and the aforementioned All-Pro nomination. Looks like now the Colts won’t have a shot ad adding that type of talent to the defensive side of the football.”

Hendrickson isn’t available?

Schultz doesn’t think that Hendrickson is even in the discussion.

“It’s a bit of a bummer that Hendrickson is off the table, but the Colts will survive. This does make things interesting with the NFL draft less than a month away, especially after former Colts edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo departed in free agency to the Chicago Bears,” Schultz writes.

The Colts have a lot of problems and, truthfully, making a trade for Hendrickson won’t solve all of them. It probably won’t solve any of them. It would be a huge investment of resources and it probably isn’t going to win you a Super Bowl, let alone get you to the playoffs.

Looking forward for the Colts

Colts general manager Chris Ballard is excited the team’s new additions. They added cornerback Charvarius Ward this offseason.

“Been following him for a long time and watching him throughout his career,” Ballard said. “Played at a very high level and every stop along the way. Knowing that we needed to add another corner with experience that was a good fit for what Lou (Anarumo) wanted to do in terms of playing a little more man coverage. We thought he was an excellent fit for us,” he said.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get him and the fit. He gives us a corner that I think can match up really well against good players.”