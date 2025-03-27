Hi, Subscriber

NFL Insider Doesn’t Think the Bengals Will Trade Hendrickson to Colts

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
Trey Hendrickson DL Cincinnati Bengals

Are the Indianapolis Colts all in on making a move for Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson? NFL insider Jordan Schultz thinks that the Colts really want Hendrickson, but he doesn’t believe that the Bengals really want to move him.

“My understanding of the Trey Hendrickson situation is that the organization and ownership are fully prepared to move forward and attempt to negotiate a deal,” Schultz reports. “I don’t believe they want to trade him at all, and I actually would say after talking to multiple people involved that they have now reached the conclusion that a trade is really off the table. So that’s great news for Bengals fans.”

Of course, the Colts could always add a pass rusher in the draft (they probably will), but it doesn’t sound like they’ll be making a move for Hendrickson. They might not have a choice in the matter. They already have some decent edge guys like Kwity Paye, Laiatu Latu, Samson Ebukam and Tyquan Lewis. That’s not Reggie White in 1992, but it doesn’t mean they want to break the bank for a 30-year old when they have other needs across the roster.

“This is positive news for fans of the Bengals but bad news for any Colts coaches or front office members that might have wanted Hendrickson to reunite with long-time coordinator in Cincinnati, Lou Anarumo.

Hendrickson logged an incredible 17.5 sacks, his fourth-straight Pro Bowl, and the aforementioned All-Pro nomination. Looks like now the Colts won’t have a shot ad adding that type of talent to the defensive side of the football.”

Hendrickson isn’t available?

Schultz doesn’t think that Hendrickson is even in the discussion.

“It’s a bit of a bummer that Hendrickson is off the table, but the Colts will survive. This does make things interesting with the NFL draft less than a month away, especially after former Colts edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo departed in free agency to the Chicago Bears,” Schultz writes.

The Colts have a lot of problems and, truthfully, making a trade for Hendrickson won’t solve all of them. It probably won’t solve any of them. It would be a huge investment of resources and it probably isn’t going to win you a Super Bowl, let alone get you to the playoffs.

Looking forward for the Colts

Colts general manager Chris Ballard is excited the team’s new additions. They added cornerback Charvarius Ward this offseason.

“Been following him for a long time and watching him throughout his career,” Ballard said. “Played at a very high level and every stop along the way. Knowing that we needed to add another corner with experience that was a good fit for what Lou (Anarumo) wanted to do in terms of playing a little more man coverage. We thought he was an excellent fit for us,” he said.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get him and the fit. He gives us a corner that I think can match up really well against good players.”

Micah Warren Micah Warren has been covering the NFL - and sports in general - since 2006, and he began writing for Heavy in 2025. Previously, he has written for Off the Record, GCobb.com, Blast Magazine and other sports and non-sports-related outlets. Micah used to host the "Cheap Shots" podcast with former NFL TE Luther Broughton. More about Micah Warren

Read More
,

Cincinnati Bengals Players

Micah Abraham's headshot M. Abraham
Cal Adomitis's headshot C. Adomitis
Erick All's headshot E. All
Tycen Anderson's headshot T. Anderson
Daijahn Anthony's headshot D. Anthony
Jordan Battle's headshot J. Battle
Gary Brightwell's headshot G. Brightwell
Nate Brooks's headshot N. Brooks
Chase Brown's headshot C. Brown
Orlando Brown's headshot O. Brown
Jake Browning's headshot J. Browning
Cole Burgess's headshot C. Burgess
Oren Burks's headshot O. Burks
Joe Burrow's headshot J. Burrow
Jermaine Burton's headshot J. Burton
Ja'Marr Chase's headshot J. Chase
Devin Cochran's headshot D. Cochran
Andrew Coker's headshot A. Coker
Jalen Davis's headshot J. Davis
Cody Ford's headshot C. Ford
Mike Gesicki's headshot M. Gesicki
Cam Grandy's headshot C. Grandy
Trey Hendrickson's headshot T. Hendrickson
Shaka Heyward's headshot S. Heyward
Tee Higgins's headshot T. Higgins
B.J. Hill's headshot B. Hill
Dax Hill's headshot D. Hill
Tanner Hudson's headshot T. Hudson
Andrei Iosivas's headshot A. Iosivas
DJ Ivey's headshot D. Ivey
McKinnley Jackson's headshot M. Jackson
Kris Jenkins's headshot K. Jenkins
Cedric Johnson's headshot C. Johnson
Raymond Johnson's headshot R. Johnson
Charlie Jones's headshot C. Jones
PJ Jules's headshot P. Jules
Ted Karras's headshot T. Karras
Jaylen Key's headshot J. Key
Jaxson Kirkland's headshot J. Kirkland
Matt Lee's headshot M. Lee
Tashawn Manning's headshot T. Manning
Tanner McLachlan's headshot T. McLachlan
Evan McPherson's headshot E. McPherson
Kendall Milton's headshot K. Milton
Amarius Mims's headshot A. Mims
Zack Moss's headshot Z. Moss
Myles Murphy's headshot M. Murphy
Josh Newton's headshot J. Newton
Maema Njongmeta's headshot M. Njongmeta
Joseph Ossai's headshot J. Ossai
Lucas Patrick's headshot L. Patrick
Samaje Perine's headshot S. Perine
Germaine Pratt's headshot G. Pratt
Kendric Pryor's headshot K. Pryor
Ryan Rehkow's headshot R. Rehkow
Lance Robinson's headshot L. Robinson
Cam Sample's headshot C. Sample
Drew Sample's headshot D. Sample
Reid Sinnett's headshot R. Sinnett
T.J. Slaton's headshot T. Slaton
Geno Stone's headshot G. Stone
Andrew Stueber's headshot A. Stueber
Cam Taylor-Britt's headshot C. Taylor-Britt
Isaiah Thomas's headshot I. Thomas
Mitchell Tinsley's headshot M. Tinsley
DJ Turner's headshot D. Turner
Cordell Volson's headshot C. Volson
Isaiah Williams's headshot I. Williams
Marco Wilson's headshot M. Wilson
Logan Wilson's headshot L. Wilson
Craig Young's headshot C. Young

Comments

NFL Insider Doesn’t Think the Bengals Will Trade Hendrickson to Colts

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x