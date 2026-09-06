NFL Punishes Colts Cornerback Already Facing Suspension for Week 1 Game vs. Ravens

The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for their Week 1 contest, which will see them open the 2026 campaign against the Baltimore Ravens. There are a lot of question marks surrounding the Colts currently, as fans are curious to see if they will be able to build off of the hot start they enjoyed in 2025 before injuries eventually depleted their team.

While Indy has managed to get itself relatively healthy, it will already be without one of its offseason additions against Baltimore, as cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt picked up a one-game suspension after he violated the NFL’s code of conduct policy. As if things weren’t already bad enough for Taylor-Britt, the league announced it was handing down another punishment to him for an illegal hit in the Colts’ preseason finale.

Cam Taylor-Britt Fined for Illegal Hit

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A second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Taylor-Britt spent the first four seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals. While Taylor-Britt displayed his potential at times, he struggled to consistently stay on the field, as he missed at least five games in three of his four campaigns with the team. The lone season where he suited up for all 17 games (2024) happened to be his best season, as he racked up 77 tackles, three interceptions, and 16 pass breakups.

The Bengals decided to let Taylor-Britt walk this offseason, with the Colts signing him to a one-year, $1.4 million contract. With Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward leading the way at cornerback, Taylor-Britt isn’t going to start for Indianapolis when these guys are healthy. However, he figures to find his way onto the field as an extra defensive back in obvious passing situations.

Both Gardner and Ward are nursing injuries ahead of Week 1, but Taylor-Britt won’t be able to fill in for them if either of them can’t go because of his aforementioned suspension, which he received, which stemmed from a reckless driving incident. Making matters even worse, Taylor-Britt has now been fined $7,791 after he received an unnecessary roughness penalty in Indy’s preseason finale against the Detroit Lions.

Cam Taylor-Britt’s Colts Tenure Gets Off to a Rough Start

Getty CINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 14: Cam Taylor-Britt #29 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

It may have only been a preseason game, but that doesn’t mean the NFL is going to let Taylor-Britt get off scot-free if he committed an illegal hit. This isn’t a massive fine by any stretch of the imagination, but Taylor-Britt is already losing one game check as a result of his suspension, so this isn’t going to help him in the financial department.

It won’t be long until Taylor-Britt makes his debut for the Colts, but his absence looms large as Week 1 draws near. If Gardner or Ward can’t play, Indianapolis could be in a tough spot against a high-powered Baltimore offense. Kickoff for these two teams’ season opener is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sep. 13.