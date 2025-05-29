Colts $54 Million Signing Set For Bounce Back Season

The Indianapolis Colts spent over $142 million in the 2025 NFL Free Agency, including spending over $110 million on the secondary.

One of the big splashes was signing cornerback Charvarius Ward to a three-year, $54 million deal.

Pro Football Focus’ Dalton Wasserman named the newest Colt as a player who can have a bounce-back season.

“Ward recorded a career-low 58.2 coverage grade in 2024. The 49ers allowed him to depart in free agency, and he landed in Indianapolis, where he should be a good fit in Lou Anarumo’s zone-heavy defense,” Wasserman wrote for PFF. “Ward’s 66.3 zone-coverage grade last season was more in line with his career norms, and during his standout 2023 campaign, he earned an 86.5 coverage grade, 10th among qualified cornerbacks.”

PFF ranked Ward as the 149th corner out of 222 qualified players last season. Ward played in 12 last season with the San Francisco 49ers.

New Colts Defensive Coordinator on Charvarius Ward

The Colts brought in Lou Anarumo for their defensive coordinator position after parting ways with former DC Gus Bradley earlier this year.

In an episode of Film Breakdown, Anarumo praised his newest cornerback at his new role in Indianapolis.

“You got a corner that’s been a proven guy throughout his career. Tall. Can really run. He’s got length, great arm length,” Anarumo said about Ward. “He’s gonna bring us great leadership in the [locker] room having played in Super Bowls. Really, really excited to get him.”

“He’s a great component. When it comes down to it in this league, guys are going to have to cover elite receivers and we got an elite corner to do that. Who [cannot] only cover, can take the ball away, will also be a great tackler as well.”

Anarumo was previously the defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ward Explains His Decision to Join Indianapolis

Charvarius Ward joined the Colts Official Podcast and discussed why he believed the Colts were a good fit for him in his career.

“They were super aggressive in trying to get me… I think that showed that they respected my game,” Ward said on the podcast. “I think I’ll be a good fit for them. The more they respect me, the harder I go for them.”

Ward believes that Lou Anarumo will be an aggressive coach who respects his style of play, who will let him follow the best receiver around during games.

“You just gotta be confident in yourself. You gotta believe in yourself,” Ward said. “I know I’m one of the best corners in the game. Every time I line up, I think I can win the matchup against any receiver in the NFL.”

“I just work on my game all the time and just try to continue to build my confidence.”