GM Chris Ballard Sends Blunt Message on Colts Future

The Indianapolis Colts have a lot to prove entering the 2026 campaign. One of the hottest teams early on in 2025, the Colts collapsed down the stretch, thanks in large part to a slew of injuries. The front office has committed to their core members this offseason, though, as they believe that their showing from the first half of last season can be replicated.

The leader of the front office, of course, is general manager Chris Ballard, who is entering his 10th season with Indianapolis. As he enters the final year of his contract, everyone is wondering whether or not the team will look to keep Ballard around past this season. However, when asked about his contract situation, Ballard made it clear that’s the last thing on his mind right now.

Chris Ballard Not Concerned About His Contract Situation with the Colts

Ballard has been working as the Colts’ general manager for nine seasons now, and the results to this point have been mixed. Indianapolis has only made the playoffs twice during his time in town, and it only has one win to show for from those two appearances. Ballard has had hits and misses just like every general manager, but the pressure is on for him to build a winner in Indy.

Last season, it seemed like the Colts had finally put their next great team together. The offense was outrageously efficient with Daniel Jones under center, and the defense was one of the most opportunistic units in the league. The bottom fell out from underneath the team down the stretch, though, leaving everyone wondering what the front office would do this offseason.

Ballard and company recommitted to guys like Jones and wide receiver Alec Pierce, as it’s clear they are banking on last year’s first-half stretch not being a flash in the pan. To this point, though, Ballard hasn’t received that same sort of commitment, and he revealed it’s by design, as he isn’t interested in putting pen to paper on a new deal with the Colts right now.

“No. I wouldn’t do one,” Ballard said when asked about a potential contract extension. “I’m in the last year of my deal. We need to win.”

Colts Know There’s a Lot on the Line in 2026

Investing in guys like Jones and Pierce comes with a bit of risk, but the Colts are comfortable with where they are at in 2026. Ballard knows that the time for talking is over, though. Indianapolis was on the precipice of becoming one of the top teams in the league last season, and now, they are intent on building off of the work they did early last year.

Ballard’s future with the team could very well depend on how Indianapolis performs in its upcoming campaign. If it wins at a high rate and returns to the playoffs, it could very well hand Ballard a contract extension. But if the Colts miss the playoffs again, the two sides could part ways. There are quite a few headlines worth monitoring as training camp gets underway, but Ballard made it abundantly obvious that his contract situation is not one of them.