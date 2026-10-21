3 Most Likely Colts Moves After Chris Ballard Firing

Changes are coming for the Indianapolis Colts amid the firing of general manager Chris Ballard.

While Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon has indicated that she’s all-in on the 2026 season, the 2-4 record and upcoming schedule merits doubt. The Colts have the Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys over the next three weeks, and that doesn’t bode well for a turnaround.

Here’s a look at the most likely changes for the Colts and when and how it plays out.

Colts Fire Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo

There’s already speculation of Anarumo sitting on the hot seat, and it will get hotter in Week 7 if the Colts can’t slow down the Vikings.

Minnesota has one of the more meager offenses in the league with quarterback Kyler Murray, so Irsay-Gordon could pull the plug if the Colts give up anything north of 24 points and lose to the Vikings. The Colts’ defense needs an immediate turnaround after dropping 27.3 points per game over six weeks, and last year’s unit in Anarumo wasn’t much better.

Colts Do Fire Sale at the Trade Deadline

Indianapolis doing a fire sale at the trade deadline will happen if the team falls to the Vikings, Jaguars and Cowboys.

Even if the Colts go 1-2 in those games, a fire sale seems inevitable. Backup quarterback Anthony Richardson will finally get traded since the team hasn’t stuck with him on the field since his rookie year in 2023.

The Colts aren’t going to get major compensation for a failed first-round draft pick, so Indianapolis will go much bigger and bolder in the trade market to clear salary cap space and acquire draft picks and new talent.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner seems like the most likely trade candidate of all, even ahead of Richardson. The Colts can bank on a good return by trading Buckner, who has four sacks this year, because he clearly has a more quality football left at age 32. He also indirectly expressed wanting out.

“I’m sick and tired of the same song and dance every year,” Buckner told reporters after Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Trading wide receiver Keenan Allen seems like a inevitable move, too. Allen is a quality wideout, but the Colts need money and future draft capital more than a pass-catcher at 2-7 or 3-6.

Teams such as the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots are likely interested in receiver help amid injuries this season. The Colts might be able to get more than normal for Allen because of it.

Indianapolis’ least-likely moves are offensive guard Quenton Nelson and running back Jonathan Taylor. Quality offensive linemen are hard to come by, and Taylor is in his prime. The Colts will need significant trade packages to justify either move.

Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen Loses His Job

Steichen seems like the final domino to fall, but that’s only if the Colts make it to 3-6 at the trade deadline with competitive showings in all three of the upcoming games.

He had one winning season at the Colts head coach in 2023, and the team had a strong start last year before the December losing streak. That said, Steichen won’t keep his job unless the Colts make a serious turnaround as this season goes on, and he likely will need to make the playoffs in order to keep his job.