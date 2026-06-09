Colts Looking For Young Players To Shine

The Indianapolis Colts will begin mandatory mini camp June 9th-June 11th and the biggest question facing the Colts is the defense. Indy is losing a few key starters including Kwity Paye, Zaire Franklin and Nick Cross.

New Defensive Players Expected To Step Up

ESPN’s Stephen Holding believes that young players will be the key for the Colts,

“The Colts remained largely intact on offense, but they’ve experienced significant turnover on defense. They’ll have at least five new starters, including several very young players. Among those is middle linebacker CJ Allen, a second-round pick who is expected to be charged with taking calls from the sideline and running the defensive huddle,” wrote Holding

Holding continued, “Another possible rookie starter is A.J. Haulcy, a third-round choice who appears to have the inside track at replacing Nick Cross at strong safety. Also worth monitoring is potential starting nickel corner Justin Walley, who enjoyed a great training camp as a rookie last year but tore an ACL in the preseason.”

Young Players Expected To Step Up

Lee Vowell of “Horseshoe Heroes” believes that a few late-round picks could be who the Colts turn to on defense,

“I would anticipate that Akeem Davis-Gaither starts next to CJ Allen, given his NFL experience and experience operating in Lou Anarumo’s defense. However, in search of competition, the Colts could look to rookie Bryce Boettcher to push Davis-Gaither for playing time,” Vowell wrote

“After those three, everything seems to be completely up in the air. Austin Ajiake has special teams experience, which could be an advantage. Jaylon Carlies is a recent draft pick who brings some coverage ability to the position as a former college safety.”

Vowell is high on sixth-round edge rusher Caden Curry. The Ohio State product amassed 111 total tackles, 25 for a loss and 15.5 sacks during his four years in Columbus,

“He won’t be outworked. While he has no guaranteed roster spot after not being chosen until the sixth round, he could also turn out to be a late-round gem that every team needs,” Vowell wrote.

“Plus, he will be extra-motivated to do well for the Indianapolis Colts, as that is the team he followed growing up.”

Vowell believes that Curry still has a bit of work to do before he is ready to be slotted into the lineup,

“Curry might need to gain more strength to be a force once the season begins, but his road to getting a bunch of reps began in OTAs and can be solidified with a brilliant performance in minicamp,” Vowell wrote.

“After that, the Colts take a break that will last until July 21, when training camp begins. That means, whatever Curry does or doesn’t do in minicamp, the coaching staff will remember for a month.”

It is an important time for the Colts on offense as well, Indy will look to replace wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. who they traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.

Whatever this three-day stretch brings Colts’ fans and coaches will hope there are more answers than questions.