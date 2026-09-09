Colts’ A.J. Haulcy Announcment Comes Just in Time

There’s a healthy amount of hype surrounding Indianapolis Colts rookie safety A.J. Haulcy.

The key all along has been ensuring that he can actually get onto the field after dealing with an injury during the preseason.

The Colts open the season on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, and while it’s not crucial for Haulcy to rush back, it’d also be more fun if he could play in Week 1.

And as of Wednesday, Haulcy looks a lot more on track to do that.

A.J. Haulcy Gets Good News

Haulcy was back on the practice field on Wednesday, which will be reflected on Indy’s practice report for the day.

He hasn’t practiced in “a couple weeks,” according to The Athletic’s James Boyd.

#Colts SS A.J. Haulcy (ankle) is practicing today for the first time in a couple weeks. — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) September 9, 2026

The official injury report throughout the week will tell more about whether Haulcy is a full participant and whether he has any injury designation by Friday, like questionable, or if he is simply good to go.

Against a potent rushing attack like the Ravens, having all the possible depth at strong safety could be key for the Colts having a chance to slow Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry down at least a little bit.

How A.J. Haulcy Fits Colts

Haulcy is slated to start at strong safety for the Colts as long as he’s healthy.

They also have 2025 seventh-round pick Hunter Wohler on the roster, but he wouldn’t be ideal if Haulcy is available.

Haulcy is a 22-year old, 222-pound safety originally from Missouri City, Texas. He began his college career at New Mexico, then moved on to Houston, and then to LSU.

In his final college season, Haulcy made 88 tackles for the Tigers and also intercepted three passes. The year before, with Houston, Haulcy made 74 tackles and five interceptions.

Clearly, he’s a playmaker, and that’s why the Colts snagged him in the third round with the No. 78 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

From the moment he was drafted, it was clear Haulcy would have a good chance to start at strong safety for the Colts, and now he’s overcome injury seemingly in time to do just that.

It’ll certainly be a stern test for Haulcy and the Colts’ defense to open the season. The Ravens not only have Jackson and Henry in the rushing game, but they have a pretty strong passing attack with Jackson at the helm, too.

Haulcy will have to keep his eyes on lots of different keys while operating on the back end of the defense, and the Ravens will surely try to fool the rookie safety.

If he can prove to be wise beyond his years, Haulcy could help lead the Colts to an impressive season-opening win.